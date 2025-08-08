Nishaanchi Teaser: Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Debuts With Anurag Kashyap's Desi Drama

Hyderabad: Anurag Kashyap is back in his element, and this time he's launching a new face in Bollywood - Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. He is the son of Smita Thackeray. The teaser of Nishaanchi, Kashyap's latest film, was released on Friday, and it is already generating serious buzz online.

Clocking in at one minute and thirty seconds, the teaser is packed with everything fans expect from a Kashyap film: gritty action, quirky humour, desi drama, and explosive characters. As the teaser unfolds with the catchy line "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?" (How can one live without Bollywood?), it sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, dance, gunshots, and gang wars.

Aaishvary Thackeray's Bold Debut

Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays Babloo, a young man caught in a whirlwind of love and ambition. He is in love with the fearless Rinku, played by Vedika Pinto. Things heat up further with the arrival of Babloo's twin brother Dabloo. Actress Monika Panwar portrays their mother.

The story explores the relationship between the two brothers as they choose drastically different paths, with each decision bringing them closer to a dramatic destiny. Joining the cast are Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha, characters who promise to add punch and tension to the narrative.

Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions after the teaser drop. Here's how fans responded: "Now that's what you call a teaser that excites you. Anurag Kashyap you genius." Another wrote: "Banger!!!!!! Full power theatrical experience!!!! Can't wait to see the reactions." Another comment read: "Great to see you back in your genre."

A Return to Kashyap's Roots

Set in the hinterlands, Nishaanchi marks a return to Kashyap's raw, desi storytelling. The film is filled with high-energy songs, intense action, and emotionally charged moments. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films and Amazon MGM Studios, Nishaanchi is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19. Fans are calling it the most exciting teaser in months, and with Kashyap at the helm, expectations are sky-high.