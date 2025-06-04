ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nimrat Kaur Reflects On Kull As Her Most Challenging Role Yet: 'Emotional Journey That Changed Me' - Interview

Hyderabad: In a candid conversation, Nimrat Kaur opens up about her experience portraying the layered character of Rani Indrani in the web series Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, her journey from theatre to Hollywood, and her first-ever stint as a singer.

Q: Congratulations on the success of Kull. How are you feeling?

Nimrat: Thank you! Kull is very close to my heart. The response has been overwhelming. It's a unique and emotional story, and I'm so grateful the audience connected with it. The themes of family, power, and identity make it stand out.

Q: What drew you to the role of Rani Indrani?

Nimrat: I had a lot of internal dialogue before accepting this part. On the surface, Indrani appears calm, composed, and regal, but inside, she's conflicted, struggling with her past and identity. I was drawn to her complexity. She's not just a queen, she's a woman searching for herself.

Q: Did you find any similarities between yourself and Indrani?

Nimrat: Yes, actually. We’re both elder sisters, so I understand that sense of responsibility—looking out for others, holding things together. That’s probably the only similarity. I’m not as dramatic or conflicted as her, though!

Q: How did you prepare for such a complex role?

Nimrat: Indrani's journey is tragic. Married young, in a loveless marriage, and trying to find her identity within politics and power. To portray her truthfully, I worked on her inner world, her silences, and how she carried herself, from the bedroom to political meetings. Costumes, body language, everything mattered.

Q: What was it like shooting at a royal palace?