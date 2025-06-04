Nimrat Kaur Reflects On Kull As Her Most Challenging Role Yet: 'Emotional Journey That Changed Me' - Interview

Hyderabad: In a candid conversation, Nimrat Kaur opens up about her experience portraying the layered character of Rani Indrani in the web series Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, her journey from theatre to Hollywood, and her first-ever stint as a singer.
Q: Congratulations on the success of Kull. How are you feeling?
Nimrat: Thank you! Kull is very close to my heart. The response has been overwhelming. It's a unique and emotional story, and I'm so grateful the audience connected with it. The themes of family, power, and identity make it stand out.
Q: What drew you to the role of Rani Indrani?
Nimrat: I had a lot of internal dialogue before accepting this part. On the surface, Indrani appears calm, composed, and regal, but inside, she's conflicted, struggling with her past and identity. I was drawn to her complexity. She's not just a queen, she's a woman searching for herself.
Q: Did you find any similarities between yourself and Indrani?
Nimrat: Yes, actually. We’re both elder sisters, so I understand that sense of responsibility—looking out for others, holding things together. That’s probably the only similarity. I’m not as dramatic or conflicted as her, though!
Q: How did you prepare for such a complex role?
Nimrat: Indrani's journey is tragic. Married young, in a loveless marriage, and trying to find her identity within politics and power. To portray her truthfully, I worked on her inner world, her silences, and how she carried herself, from the bedroom to political meetings. Costumes, body language, everything mattered.
Q: What was it like shooting at a royal palace?
Nimrat: Oh, absolutely magical! We shot at the Laxmi Niwas Palace in Bikaner, and it felt like walking through history. The corridors, the costumes, the jewellery, everything added to the authenticity. It helped me stay in character effortlessly.
Q: You also sang in this series. Tell us about that.
Nimrat: Yes! It's my professional singing debut. I sang a lullaby in Kull, and it was such a special experience. Singing was always personal, but now it's part of my work. I'm proud of stepping out of my comfort zone.
Q: How was it working again with Ekta Kapoor after The Test Case?
Nimrat: Wonderful. Ekta trusted me back then and again now with this role. I deeply value that. She believes in creating strong female narratives, and I'm glad to be part of that.
Q: Are you and your sister close? Would she ever enter acting?
Nimrat: We're very close. I'm protective, but not controlling. My sister is in the EdTech field and is also a certified counsellor. She's incredibly smart and has no interest in acting, thankfully!
Q: You've worked in Hollywood too. How was that experience?
Nimrat: It was very positive. I got noticed in Homeland and Wayward Pines. Directors appreciated my cultural understanding and emotional range. I'd love to explore more international work.
Q: Do you ever think of producing films or web series?
Nimrat: Sometimes, yes. Especially when I see a story that deserves to be told but isn't getting the attention it needs. If I find the right project and team, I would definitely consider it.
Q: You're known for being selective. Why don't we see more of you in films?
Nimrat: It's true. After Airlift and The Lunchbox, I was working abroad and then Covid happened. But now, I'm back and have new projects lined up for release this year.
Q: Any historical figure you'd love to play in a biopic?
Nimrat: Definitely Amrita Pritam. Her writing, her depth, and her journey as a woman in post-partition India fascinate me. It would be an honour to portray her life on screen.
