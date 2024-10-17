ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024 in Dazzling Finale

Actor Nikita Porwal won the Miss India 2024 crown at the prestigious finale held in Mumbai on October 15.

Femina Miss India 2024
Femina Miss India 2024 (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh was crowned Femina Miss India 2024 during a gorgeous finale held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Rekha Pandayy, representing the Union Territories, secured the second position, while Yushi Dholakia from Gujarat was the second runner-up.

Porwal, an actor who began her career as a TV anchor at 18, received her crown from last year's winner Nandini Gupta, with Neha Dhupia presenting the Miss India sash. The event featured performances by Sangeeta Bijlani and saw numerous celebrities on the red carpet, including Anusha Dandekar, who served as a jury member.

The highly anticipated Femina Miss India 2024 pageant culminated in a Grand Finale this Wednesday. This year's edition celebrated its 60th anniversary, with a nationwide hunt for the best talents from across the country through extensive auditions. Nikita, a standout contestant, captured attention not only for her impressive work experience, which included over 60 theatrical performances and a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela written by her, but also for her determination to impact lives.

She believes in living by her motto, "Be a life that matters, a loss that is felt," and dreams of collaborating with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reflecting on her journey, she states, "When I look back and see how far I have come, I realise I have the power to shape my future."

The selection process for this year's pageant was rigorous. 30 state winners were chosen who underwent intensive training and grooming at a boot camp facilitated by industry experts, ensuring they were well-prepared for the competition. The winner of Femina Miss India 2024 will not only earn the coveted title but will also represent India at the Miss World pageant, joining the ranks of former winners who have made the nation proud, including Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar.

