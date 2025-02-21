L2 Empuraan: Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Hegde Joins Mohanlal's Star Studded Cast In Malayalam Debut

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Hegde, is all set for her Malayalam debut in the political action drama L2: Empuraan. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which made a massive impact at the box office.

The makers of L2: Empuraan unveiled Nikhat's role through a special character reveal video, offering fans a glimpse of her role in the highly awaited film. In the video, Nikhat talked about her role and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She said: "Hi, I'm Nikhat Hegde and I play Subhadraben in Empuraan. Subhadraben is a royal lady, who is the owner of this huge Haveli and she is regal but still has a lot of humanity in her. She supports and helps out a group of people who are in trouble and so she has a lot of love, lot of resilience, but there's also betrayal."

Nikhat expressed her excitement about working with director Prithviraj and the cast, describing the experience as lovely and rewarding. "Through Subhadraben I got to explore different layers of emotions, and I also feel honoured that I give a very important message in this film, Empuraan through my character. So it was lovely working on the film, working with Prithviraj. I was so honoured to be a part of this film. And I'm really looking forward to see this film in the theatres," she said, eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release on March 27, 2025. Nikhat was previously seen in Mission Mangal (2019) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

Subhadra Ben's character is expected to play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama of L2: Empuraan, which continues the story from the first film, Lucifer. The film's stellar cast includes returning actors such as Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Saikumar, with the story penned by Murali Gopy.