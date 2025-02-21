ETV Bharat / entertainment

L2 Empuraan: Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Hegde Joins Mohanlal's Star Studded Cast In Malayalam Debut

Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, makes her Malayalam debut with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. She plays a royal character in the film.

L2 Empuraan: Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Hegde Joins Mohanlal's Star Studded Cast In Malayalam Debut
Nikhat Hegde in L2: Empuraan (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Hegde, is all set for her Malayalam debut in the political action drama L2: Empuraan. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which made a massive impact at the box office.

The makers of L2: Empuraan unveiled Nikhat's role through a special character reveal video, offering fans a glimpse of her role in the highly awaited film. In the video, Nikhat talked about her role and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She said: "Hi, I'm Nikhat Hegde and I play Subhadraben in Empuraan. Subhadraben is a royal lady, who is the owner of this huge Haveli and she is regal but still has a lot of humanity in her. She supports and helps out a group of people who are in trouble and so she has a lot of love, lot of resilience, but there's also betrayal."

Nikhat expressed her excitement about working with director Prithviraj and the cast, describing the experience as lovely and rewarding. "Through Subhadraben I got to explore different layers of emotions, and I also feel honoured that I give a very important message in this film, Empuraan through my character. So it was lovely working on the film, working with Prithviraj. I was so honoured to be a part of this film. And I'm really looking forward to see this film in the theatres," she said, eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release on March 27, 2025. Nikhat was previously seen in Mission Mangal (2019) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

Subhadra Ben's character is expected to play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama of L2: Empuraan, which continues the story from the first film, Lucifer. The film's stellar cast includes returning actors such as Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Saikumar, with the story penned by Murali Gopy.

Read More

  1. Watch: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening, but the Khans Miss Rare Reunion
  2. What If Laapataa Ladies Wins Oscars? Here's What Aamir Khan Has to Say
  3. L2E Teaser: "This Deal Is With The Devil" – Mohanlal Returns as PKR's Family Saviour in High-Stakes Lucifer Sequel

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Hegde, is all set for her Malayalam debut in the political action drama L2: Empuraan. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which made a massive impact at the box office.

The makers of L2: Empuraan unveiled Nikhat's role through a special character reveal video, offering fans a glimpse of her role in the highly awaited film. In the video, Nikhat talked about her role and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She said: "Hi, I'm Nikhat Hegde and I play Subhadraben in Empuraan. Subhadraben is a royal lady, who is the owner of this huge Haveli and she is regal but still has a lot of humanity in her. She supports and helps out a group of people who are in trouble and so she has a lot of love, lot of resilience, but there's also betrayal."

Nikhat expressed her excitement about working with director Prithviraj and the cast, describing the experience as lovely and rewarding. "Through Subhadraben I got to explore different layers of emotions, and I also feel honoured that I give a very important message in this film, Empuraan through my character. So it was lovely working on the film, working with Prithviraj. I was so honoured to be a part of this film. And I'm really looking forward to see this film in the theatres," she said, eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release on March 27, 2025. Nikhat was previously seen in Mission Mangal (2019) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

Subhadra Ben's character is expected to play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama of L2: Empuraan, which continues the story from the first film, Lucifer. The film's stellar cast includes returning actors such as Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Saikumar, with the story penned by Murali Gopy.

Read More

  1. Watch: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Shine at Loveyapa Screening, but the Khans Miss Rare Reunion
  2. What If Laapataa Ladies Wins Oscars? Here's What Aamir Khan Has to Say
  3. L2E Teaser: "This Deal Is With The Devil" – Mohanlal Returns as PKR's Family Saviour in High-Stakes Lucifer Sequel

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOHANLALAAMIR KHANNIKHAT HEGDEENTERTAINMENT NEWSL2 EMPURAAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.