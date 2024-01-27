Nick Jonas promises to make Jonas Brothers' first-ever show in India 'extra special', hints surprise

Hyderabad: Nick Jonas, the American pop sensation and husband of Priyanka Chopra, arrived in Mumbai on a Saturday morning, accompanied by his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Their visit coincided with their upcoming performance at the Lollapalooza India music festival, marking their debut show in the country.

Eager to share excitement ahead of the gig, Nick took to social media, posting a video from his hotel room where he appeared relaxed in a bathrobe, sipping on his hot cuppa. Expressing his anticipation for the India concert, Nick promised to make the event "extra special" for their fans. He revealed glimpses of the stage preparations and hinted at surprises in store for the audience. Nick also hinted that there will be "couple of surprises" and concluded the video saying, "We will see you tonight."

Priyanka Chopra, ahead of the Jonas Brothers' arrival, extended her best wishes to them via Instagram Stories, celebrating their inclusion in the Lollapalooza India lineup. The trio's performance marked a significant moment, especially for Indian fans, as they prepared to witness the band live for the first time in Mumbai.

Scheduled over two days at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, Lollapalooza India promised a diverse lineup of artists. Alongside the Jonas Brothers, other notable acts included Halsey, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, and When Chai Met Toast, among others.

The festival aimed to offer a fusion of musical genres, catering to varied tastes and preferences. Past editions had seen performances by renowned artists like Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang, adding to the festival's allure and reputation as a premier music event. As the countdown to the concert began, attendees and enthusiasts alike eagerly await the electrifying performances and unforgettable moments promised by Lollapalooza India.