Newtopia Release Date, Streaming Portal And Other Deets As Zombie K-Drama Reminds Fans Of All Of Us Are Dead

Hyderabad: Korean drama Newtopia is out on the Out-The-Top platform Amazon Prime Video for the fierce K-drama fans who love zombie-themed dramas. After the positive response to Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min, viewers were left with nostalgia for the hit Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. Both shows combine romance, comedy, and the undead element in their distinct ways, thus recreating a niche of zombie dramas in the K-drama world.

While All of Us Are Dead broke the internet with a thrilling portrayal of high school students fighting to survive a zombie outbreak, Newtopia offers a fresh, lively take on the undead genre. Based in Seoul, the show's focus is on the journey of a couple, Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min) and Young Joo (Jisoo), who become unwittingly separated by a sudden zombie virus. The mix of an apocalypse, survival tactics, and romance keeps the audience entertained and gravely invested.

Newtopia is especially pleasing in how it combines comedy and romance into a zombie outbreak. One noted scene includes the wild survival plan of characters getting drunk because it turns out the zombies strangely avoid intoxicated people. This light-heartedness, mixed with the hedging threat of the zombies, with intense ferocity, makes for a much more balanced experience compared to the unyielding action of All of Us Are Dead. Nevertheless, love and chaos amid a struggle for survival are a recurring theme in both series.

Fans of All of Us Are Dead have been yearning for a second season, as the second installment has been pushed to 2026. Enter Newtopia to rekindle excitement in the genre with its humor-meet-horror-in-a-very-heartfelt-way approach. Newtopia is a great choice for zombie drama lovers to binge while waiting for their favourite Netflix show to come back.

For now, audiences can look for Newtopia, episode 4 of which dropped on Amazon Prime on February 21, 2025. Unlike the double-episode debut, the drama now follows a weekly release schedule with releases on Friday. The episode will air at 22:00 Korean Standard Time (Kst), which corresponds to 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (Ist). The show has eight episodes with the last episode scheduled for March 21, 2025.