Newsmakers This Week: From Stay on Junaid Khan's Maharaj Release to Actor Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case

Hyderabad: This week has been rife with significant legal developments and controversies involving prominent figures in the entertainment industry, which have captured widespread attention. Key highlights include the Gujarat High Court's stay on the release of Maharaj on Netflix, the Supreme Court halting the release of Hamare Barah due to alleged derogatory content, and a Mumbai court ordering an investigation into Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra for a Rs 90 lakh cheating case. Additionally, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's police custody was extended in connection with a murder case, and Raveena Tandon filed a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit over a misleading viral video. Here are the detailed accounts of these major newsmakers.

1. Stay on Maharaj release: The Gujarat High Court has stayed the release of the film Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan, on Netflix, following objections from eight followers of the Pushtimarg sect. They argue the film could cause disenchantment towards their sect, as it references the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Netflix sought an urgent hearing to lift the stay, but Justice Sangeeta Vishen declined, scheduling the hearing for Tuesday and requesting replies by then. The filmmakers argue the film is based on a 2013 book by a Vaishnavism follower and is not defamatory. Senior counsels accused the petitioners of "forum shopping" and questioned the Gujarat HC's jurisdiction, citing an ongoing civil suit in Mumbai and the film's CBFC certification.

2. Supreme Court halts release of film Hamare Barah: The Supreme Court has halted the release of the film Hamare Barah, directing the High Court to expedite their decision on a plea alleging the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. This follows a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's earlier ruling to suspend the release. Despite filmmakers removing contentious dialogues from the trailer, the Supreme Court found the trailer still offensive. The filmmakers' argument about financial losses was dismissed. Previously, a High Court petition argued the film violated the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and constitutional articles, portraying Islam and Muslim women negatively. Although the High Court initially lifted the stay on the condition of removing offensive dialogues and forming a review committee, the Supreme Court maintained the suspension until a final decision was reached. The controversy follows Karnataka's ban on the film due to concerns over communal tensions.

3. Probe against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Rs 90 lakh cheating case: A Mumbai court has ordered the police to investigate Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra and others for allegedly defrauding an investor in a gold scheme. The complaint, filed by Prithviraj Kothari, claims the Kundras' company, Satyug Gold Private Limited, failed to deliver 5,000 grams of gold promised under a 2014 investment plan despite full payment of Rs 90,38,600. The court found prima facie evidence of a cognisable offence and directed BKC police to register an FIR if applicable, citing possible cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

4. Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in a murder case: A court in Bengaluru extended the police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and eleven others for five more days in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court granted the extension to allow police to recover crucial evidence and equipment. Darshan and his associates are accused of torturing and killing Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly made offensive comments about Gowda on social media. Renukaswamy was lured to a shed where he was allegedly tortured and killed. The police gathered substantial evidence, including CCTV footage, implicating Darshan in the assault.

5. Raveena Tandon Filing Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit: Actor Raveena Tandon has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against a man for refusing to remove a video that falsely accused her of a road rage incident. The video claims Tandon's car hit the man's mother and that she assaulted him. A Mumbai police investigation confirmed the incident did not occur. Despite Tandon sending a request to remove the video, the man refused and threatened legal action. Tandon's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, stated the man's actions were an attempt to tarnish Tandon's reputation and gain publicity. The legal team is taking steps to address the defamation and seek justice.