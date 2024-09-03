'Baseless, Untrue': Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Vows Legal Action

Ernakulam (Kerala): Noted Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has dismissed a news report which accused him of abusing a girl. The well-known actor and producer asserted that he is determined to go to any extent to prove that the allegations are baseless.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 39-year-old Aluva-born actor stated, "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally."

A sexual harassment case was registered at the Oonnukal police station in Ernakulam against actor-film producer Nivin Pauly. A complaint was filed by a woman from Kothamangalam alleging that she was "molested" abroad after being promised opportunities in the film industry.

Several leading names in the Malayalam film industry, including actors Siddique and Mukesh, and film-maker Ranjith, have been accused of sexual misconduct. The impact of these allegations has been far-reaching, prompting significant resignations and turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Following Siddique's resignation as general secretary, AMMA's executive committee, led by Mohanlal, resigned altogether.