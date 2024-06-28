Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Hospital Visit Leaves Netizens Curious - Watch

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Hospital Visit Leaves Netizens Curious

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Hospital Visit Leaves Netizens Curious (ANI)

Hyderabad: Newlywed Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently spotted leaving Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Their visit to the hospital triggered a wave of curiosity among their fans and netizens. Ever since tying the knot on June 23, the couple has been in the limelight, captivating public interest with their every move.

Their hospital visit in Mumbai has become a hot topic on social media, with fans actively discussing and speculating about the reasons behind it. Sonakshi, renowned for her roles in films like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore, married her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony, blending traditional and contemporary elements.

The wedding, a blend of elegance and simplicity, reflected the couple's personal style and deep affection for each other. Sonakshi dazzled in a magnificent red saree with intricate gold embroidery during the reception, epitomizing grace and tradition.

While the couple has chosen to keep their recent hospital visit private, their actions continue to fuel public interest in their personal lives. They have yet to comment on the purpose of their visit, leaving fans to ponder and speculate further. Nonetheless, their recent outings have only added to their popularity, making them one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples.

