'Looks Like An Effortless Fan-Edit': War 2 Poster Ft Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Mocked By Netizens

YRF's new War 2 poster starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani receives backlash online, with fans calling it poorly designed and unimpressive.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, have shared the film's latest poster. As the movie inches closer to its theatrical release on August 14, the new poster was dropped in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on social media.

The poster showcases all three lead stars in intense, high-octane avatars. Hrithik Roshan is seen wielding a katana, Jr NTR exudes fierce energy with a powerful knuckle punch, and Kiara Advani stands poised with a gun in hand, dressed in all-black tactical gear. Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the poster on their official social media handles with the caption that read, "The biggest showdown of the year loading… #30DaysToWar2 #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil."

While some fans welcomed the poster with excitement, many others were left disappointed, calling out its design and visual aesthetics. Social media platforms quickly filled with mixed reactions.

A user wrote, "This looks like an effortless fanedit bruh." Another comment read, "Even fan-made posters look better than this."

Criticism continued to pour in, with one user saying, "They are killing the hype of the film by releasing cheap quality posters."

Another added, "Kya ye kya hai."

One particularly scathing remark stated, "This War 2 poster looks like a loud, over-the-top PicsArt mess, way too try hard for a mature vibe." Another disappointed fan commented, "Poster me maza nhi aa rha."

Despite the backlash, anticipation for War 2 remains high. The film is part of YRF's expanding spy universe and marks the sequel to the 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik Roshan as RAW agent Kabir.

The teaser for War 2, which dropped in May, offered a glimpse of the film's intense action and scale. It features adrenaline-fueled sword fights, high-speed chases, and gritty combat sequences. Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut as the antagonist Vikram, an Indian agent set to clash with Kabir. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, in her first appearance in the franchise, not only adds glamour, as seen in her bikini look in the teaser, but also shares romantic chemistry with Hrithik's character.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

