'Never Thought I Would Get This Far': Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on Film Journey Ahead of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Release

Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on Film Journey Ahead of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Release (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: As Shantanu Maheshwari gears up for his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, he reflects on his journey in the acting world. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, marks Maheshwari's second venture into Bollywood, following his impressive debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt. His portrayal in the film earned him widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

In Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Maheshwari will share the screen with Saiee Manjrekar, as they bring to life the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The romantic action movie weaves a captivating narrative, tracing the love story of Krishna and Vasudha. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the above-mentioned actors and Jimmy Shergill. The movie is slated to hit theatres on July 5.

Recently, during an interview with a news agency, Maheshwari opened up about his entry into the world of acting. When asked if he had ever pictured himself reaching this far in his acting career, Maheshwari humbly admits that it was never part of his plan. "No, not at all. I never thought that I would get into acting," he confessed. "I had auditioned for a dance show, and somehow, it led me to this path. I discovered my passion for acting, and eventually, films happened. I'm grateful for the journey I've had, which has been unique and has taught me valuable lessons. I never thought I would get this far," he said.

Besides Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Maheshwari will be seen alongside Avneet Kaur and Kha Ngan in Rahhat Shah Kazmi's Love in Vietnam. He also has Harish Raut's Cross Fire and Pratim D Gupta's Chaalchitro in the pipeline.