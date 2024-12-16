'Never Expected Such a Response': A Pan Indian Film Director V C Abhilash on Critical Acclaim at IFFK

Hyderabad: The 29th International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK) became the stage for an unexpected applause when A Pan Indian Story, directed by V C Abhilash, received much appreciation after its premiere. Despite being a Malayalam film, its universal themes have struck a chord with audiences from various cultural backgrounds, making it a surprise hit at the festival. The film, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Johnny Antony in pivotal roles, has taken both critics and moviegoers by surprise, garnering critical acclaim for its concept and emotional depth.

At the heart of A Pan Indian Story is a family drama rooted in Kerala. The story explores familiar dynamics of family life, but its universal appeal lies in its portrayal of relationships and situations that resonate with every Indian, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Director V C Abhilash, who started this directorial debut as a small project, was overwhelmed by the immense reception the film garnered at its premiere at Kalabhavan Theater. The theater, known for its large seating capacity, was filled to the brim with eager viewers, and the film's screening marked the beginning of what would be a journey of critical acclaim.

"I never expected such a response," Abhilash shared with ETV Bharat, reflecting on the overwhelming applause from the audience. "Something that rarely happens in a director's life happened after the premiere. When the audience laughs, cries, or reacts in ways you never imagined, that is when you know you have succeeded as a director."

The director's journey with the film began with a simple, yet profound inspiration: his three-year-old son, who is now five. The playful innocence of his son planted the seeds of what would eventually grow into A Pan Indian Story. "The idea of this film came from my son," said Abhilash, emphasising the simplicity and purity that led to the creation of the film's heartwarming narrative. The director had never imagined that a family-oriented story would transcend language and cultural barriers to captivate an international audience.

Despite being a Malayalam film, A Pan Indian Story has garnered international praise. One of the key aspects of the film is its ability to break cultural boundaries while maintaining its authenticity. The concept of the film is designed to touch families everywhere, offering reflections on issues such as gender equality, family dynamics, and societal pressures. "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, any family in India can relate to the story," said Abhilash, adding, "and beyond that, I believe the concept has the power to connect with people from different cultures and countries as well."

The journey of making the film, however, was not without challenges. Initially, Abhilash had conceived the film as a small, self-produced project, but with the support of producers Faiz Mohammed and Fahad Siddique, the project grew into something much larger. "When the producers came forward, the scale of the film became bigger, and I became more responsible," said Abhilash, acknowledging that the financial backing allowed the story to be told on a larger canvas.

For the casting, Abhilash turned to a mix of established actors and fresh faces, ensuring that the film's heart remained intact. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who plays the lead role, was initially approached for a guest role. However, after hearing the concept, he was so moved by the story that he asked for the lead role. He told me, 'I want to do this as the hero.' The character was rewritten to suit him," Abhilash explained. Moreover, Vishnu and Johnny Antony, another key actor, did not take any remuneration for their roles. "The concept was so strong that we wanted to be a part of it," said the former.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, reflecting on the film's success, expressed his pride in A Pan Indian Story's journey to the IFFK. "It is a proud moment for me," he said, as it marks the first time his role as a lead has been screened at such a prestigious festival. Unnikrishnan, who has previously been part of numerous films screened at the IFFK, felt that A Pan Indian Story was different. "This is the first time I am playing the lead in a film shown at the festival, and every moment here feels like a life experience," he said.

The film's exploration of family dynamics, particularly the impact of parental behaviour on young children, has resonated deeply with viewers. "Children are always watching us. The way we speak and act influences them more than we realise," said Unnikrishnan, reflecting on one of the key themes of the film. This film shows that truth in a way that shocks the audience. The surprising twist in the storyline, involving a children's game, adds an unexpected layer to the film.

Abhilash emphasised that the film is not about conveying a specific message but about creating an experience for the audience. "I do not believe films should be made to convey a message. If there's something meaningful in the film, the audience will absorb it naturally," he said. The film's success, therefore, lies in its ability to engage viewers emotionally without forcing a specific ideology. The film was screened on December 14 at the Film Festival and is again scheduled to be premiered on December 17 and 19.