'Never Compromise Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Talks about Facing Problems Head-on in Latest Video

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to defy the noise around her personal life by championing causes that matter. Despite being under constant media scrutiny, especially regarding her marriage, the Bollywood diva remains committed to using her voice for empowering messages.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya dropped a video extending her support for an important cause, standing against street harassment. This initiative, part of an international beauty brand's social campaign, showcases Aishwarya addressing an issue that affects millions of women globally.

In the video, Aishwarya speaks directly to young girls, urging them to confront harassment with confidence and dignity. "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No!" she asserts, her words filled with strength. The 51-year-old star encourages women to hold their heads high, saying, "Look the problem directly in the eyes, hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth, never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault." Aishwarya's message is clear: women should stand firm and assert their rights, not feel guilty or responsible for the harassment they face.

This empowering message comes at a time when Aishwarya's personal life has been under intense media scrutiny. Rumours about all is not well between her and husband Abhishek Bachchan have been swirling ever since Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya, arrived separately from the Bachchan family at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July. The gossip intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about divorce titled "When Love Stops Being Easy," further fueling speculation.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped, Aishwarya's father-in-law, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, apparently addressed the ongoing speculations around his family. In a blog post, he wrote, "I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me. Speculations are speculations. They are speculated untruths, without verifications." His words served as a subtle but firm rebuttal to the media frenzy.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya celebrated her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday recently. She also shared a string of pictures of the celebrations on social media, but notably, Abhishek was absent from the posts. This sparked further speculation, leading some to wonder if all was well in their relationship. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have publicly commented on these personal matters, leaving their fans to interpret the situation.

Through it all, Aishwarya continues to stand tall with her signature grace navigating the complexities of public life.