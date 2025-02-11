'He's Aware Of What He Was Going To Say': Netizens Reject Ranveer Allahbadia's Apology Over Controversial Remarks

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is facing intense backlash despite issuing a public apology for making inappropriate comments during an episode of India's Got Latent. Many social media users have rejected his apology, accusing him of delivering a plotted skit inspired by an English show rather than a slip of the tongue. The controversial incident has sparked outrage, with netizens calling for stricter consequences.

Viewers perceived Allahbadia's comments as crude and incestuous, which were made during one of the roast-themed episodes of the show with comedian Samay Raina. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, joined this episode. The shocking quip of Allahbadia was directed at one contestant, and it even made the host Samay Raina appear somewhat uncomfortable.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia posted a one-minute video on social media, expressing regret and acknowledging his mistake. Sharing the video on X, he wrote in the caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry."

The video opens with Allahbadia saying, "My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I had a lapse in judgment. It was not cool on my part."

He further said, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been what I have learned from this whole experience. I promise to get better." Allahbadia also revealed that he had requested the show's producers to remove the offensive sections from the episode.

Despite his apology, social media users remained unconvinced. Many accused Allahbadia of intentionally making the offensive remark as part of a scripted act.

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "Ranveer Allahbadia was aware of what he was going to say- it was a well-prepared skit copied from an English show! It was not an accident or a slip of the tongue! Don’t accept his apology because it was not a mistake! Watch!"

Another user demanded stricter action, writing, "Ranveer Allahbadia should not get away with just an apology! It is high time that Govt should take some serious steps."

In addition to social media criticism, a formal complaint has been filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers for alleged use of abusive language.

The incident has significantly dented Allahbadia's public image. Known for creating motivational content and hosting insightful podcasts featuring politicians and other popular personalities, he now faces scrutiny over the lapse in judgment. While a small section of his audience accepted his apology, the majority questioned whether he fully understood the gravity of the situation.