Netizens Question Ranveer Allahbadia’s National Award Recognition After 'Vulgar' Question on Parents on India’s Got Latent

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and podcast host of the show BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia has been embroiled in a controversy after his stint in the show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber appeared in the show along with Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija. In the episode, Ranveer made a crass comment, which did not go down well with netizens.
The YouTuber posed an indecent question to one of the contestants on the comedy show India's Got Latent hosted by Samay. The question even left other panelists shocked. Though they quickly laughed it off, netizens were not as forgiving as they felt the line was crossed in the name of comedy. The comment landed Ranveer in trouble with many expressing their displeasure online.
Disgusting to see that video. In the name of comedy these ppl are giving a wrong message to the society. The least nd worse a man can ever be....don't encourage this kind of nonsense 🙏 #Disgusting #RanveerAllahabadia— Pawan....!! (@Visionary006) February 10, 2025
Taking to X, many social media users called out the YouTuber and demanded an FIR ( First Information Report) be made in his name. The incident escalated after many voiced Ranveer should be arrested for the crass comments he made on the show. "Disgusting to see that video. In the name of comedy, these people are giving a wrong message to society," wrote one user.
Would you rather share that sick comedian’s so-called ‘funny’ clip, or join me in boycotting him for the rest of your life? 🙄 #RanveerAllahabadia— Manish | Creating, without hustle. 🧘🏽♂️ (@_zenman) February 10, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia, what a clown this guy is. From taking podcasts with all big personalities to behaving at his absolute low on India's got latent, downfall is real. #indiagotlatent #ranveer— Meet Rayvadera (@MeetRayvadera) February 9, 2025
It did not stop there, with a section of netizens questioning him being awarded the prestigious National Creator Award. "How could you give this filthy creature an award?" one user commented. Apart from posing questions, others demanded the award be revoked, deeming his actions as damaging to the youth who follow him.
#indiasgotlatent Meet #RanveerAllahbadia who runs a YouTube channel called #beerbicep And talk about spirituality @AshwiniVaishnaw you gave an award to this filthy creature and I hope you can take back it as well. for what he is promoting now just vulgarity 🥲 #BoycottLaila pic.twitter.com/CIow2N1RRN— Ayush (@godsgift_Ak) February 10, 2025
Over the years, Ranveer has enjoyed much fanbase for having revered personalities on his talk show. Drawing a parallel, an X user wrote: "From taking podcasts with big personalities to behaving at his absolute low on India’s Got Latent, his downfall is real." The recent incident has sparked outrage online with many unfollowing the YouTuber.
