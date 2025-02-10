Netizens Question Ranveer Allahbadia’s National Award Recognition After 'Vulgar' Question on Parents on India’s Got Latent

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and podcast host of the show BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia has been embroiled in a controversy after his stint in the show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber appeared in the show along with Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija. In the episode, Ranveer made a crass comment, which did not go down well with netizens.

The YouTuber posed an indecent question to one of the contestants on the comedy show India's Got Latent hosted by Samay. The question even left other panelists shocked. Though they quickly laughed it off, netizens were not as forgiving as they felt the line was crossed in the name of comedy. The comment landed Ranveer in trouble with many expressing their displeasure online.

Taking to X, many social media users called out the YouTuber and demanded an FIR ( First Information Report) be made in his name. The incident escalated after many voiced Ranveer should be arrested for the crass comments he made on the show. "Disgusting to see that video. In the name of comedy, these people are giving a wrong message to society," wrote one user.

Backlash over Ranveer's comments (Photo: X)

It did not stop there, with a section of netizens questioning him being awarded the prestigious National Creator Award. "How could you give this filthy creature an award?" one user commented. Apart from posing questions, others demanded the award be revoked, deeming his actions as damaging to the youth who follow him.

Backlash over Ranveer's comments (Photo: X)

Over the years, Ranveer has enjoyed much fanbase for having revered personalities on his talk show. Drawing a parallel, an X user wrote: "From taking podcasts with big personalities to behaving at his absolute low on India’s Got Latent, his downfall is real." The recent incident has sparked outrage online with many unfollowing the YouTuber.