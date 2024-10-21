Netizens Feel Katrina Kaif Celebrates Karwa Chauth with a 'New Man' Each Year as Vicky Kaushal Changes Looks

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's recent Karwa Chauth celebrations have set social media abuzz, especially with fans noting the amusing contrast between her consistent style and husband Vicky Kaushal's ever-evolving looks. As the couple celebrated their third Karwa Chauth together, fans couldn't help but notice how Vicky seems to sport a new look each year, while Katrina goes for her signature style.

This year, Vicky opted for a mustache, a notable change from his full-bearded appearance last year, and his clean-shaven look during their first Karwa Chauth in 2022. This transformation has sparked a flurry of playful comments online, with users joking about Vicky's inconsistent looks over the years. Reacting to a collage of Vicky and Katrina's looks from Karwa Chauth, a netizen commented: "When I saw her look i thought she just posted last year's pic itself bcoz of her same look and similar colour saree . But then I looked at vickys face i realised it's this year's ."

Not just Vicky's changing appearances but Katrina's similar look too drew attention. One social media user quipped, "Her hairstyle is never gonna change lol," referring to Katrina keeping her hair open in a classic style. Defending Katrina, a fan wrote: "people complaining about make up and hairdo. guys this isn't a event, award show or a ambani party."

Vicky Kaushal Instagram Story on Karwa Chauth (Photo: Instagram)

Katrina dazzled in a stunning pink saree, embodying the spirit of the festival while capturing beautiful moments with her actor-husband and in-laws. In addition to the playful banter about their looks, Katrina's heartfelt bond with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, has also captured the attention of fans. In her Instagram post, Katrina shared touching moments from the celebration, including a photo where she seeks blessings from Veena.

Vicky later reposted her pictures with a sweet caption, "My whole world," underscoring the love and joy they share. The family-centric celebrations included Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal too.