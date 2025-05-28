Netizens Demand 'Ban Thug Life In Karnataka' Over Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada Was Born Out Of Tamil' Remark

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has found himself at the center of a major controversy after comments he made about the Kannada language at a recent film event in Chennai. While speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Thug Life, Haasan claimed that the Kannada language "descended from Tamil." His remark, made in front of Kannada film giant Shivarajkumar, sparked anger across Karnataka. It has received criticism on social media and from political leaders, with many claiming the actor disrespected Kannada pride and promoted Tamil superiority.

Netizens began trending the hashtag #BanThugLife, demanding the film be banned in Karnataka. During the event, Kamal Haasan said, "Uyire Urave Tamizhe (My life and my family is Tamil language). Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state. Your language was born out of Tamil, so you are included in that line." Although the remark was meant to show solidarity, many Kannadigas viewed it as deprecating their linguistic identity.

Shortly after the video of his statement went viral, users of X (formerly Twitter) took to flooding the platform with posts calling for a boycott of Thug Life, which is set to be released on June 5, 2025. One user tweeted, "Kamal came to promote Thug Life, said Kannada comes from Tamil, started a big fight, and left!" Another wrote, "Ban his film THUG LIFE in Karnataka. Kamal should have had some sense before blabbering white lies."

Political reactions followed quickly. Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra condemned Kamal Haasan's statement, calling it "arrogant and disrespectful." He said, "One must love their language, but flaunting arrogance in its name is cultural bankruptcy. Kamal Haasan should apologise unconditionally to 6.5 crore Kannadigas."

The controversy has also put Kannada star Shivarajkumar in a tight spot, as many fans are now urging him to speak up and defend the dignity of Kannada. One X post read, "I'm a massive fan of @ikamalhaasan, but I can't stay silent when someone disrespects our culture. @NimmaShivanna, why aren't you addressing this? I urge all Kannadigas to stand united and demand a ban on his upcoming movie, Thug Life. Let's protect our heritage."

With rising emotions and calls for protest, it remains to be seen whether Haasan will respond or issue an apology. For now, the row continues to grow, just days before the film's release.