Netizens Apologise To Natasa Stankovic After Hardik Pandya And Jasmin Walia's Vacation Pics Surface

Hyderabad: Amidst swirling speculation regarding Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's rumoured relationship with television personality Jasmin Walia, his estranged spouse, Natasa Stankovic, appears to be prioritising self-care and personal growth. As pictures of Hardik enjoying his vacation alongside Jasmin gain traction on social media, Natasa has captured attention with her latest reel, where she was clad in a chic one-piece outfit. Many of those who had previously criticised her during the couple's separation, are now supporting her and expressing their apologies.
The unfolding saga of Hardik and Natasa's relationship continues to dominate the headlines, each revelation adding another layer of interest to their story. With Hardik's vacation images with Jasmin becoming a hot topic, Natasa's stunning look in her recent post has led numerous fans to share their admiration, some even apologising for their past remarks.
A fan commented, "She is right in her way, please respect everyone's privacy." Another user condemned the earlier blame directed toward her, expressing, "Shame on people blaming her." A user suggested that those who were critical should now apologise to her, commenting, "Those who were abusing her, should apologise to her now." One netizen wrote, "Sorry bhabhi hamare bhaiya mein hi khot tha."
The couple officially announced their separation in July on social media. As images of Hardik enjoying the company of Jasmin emerged, the speculation regarding their marital troubles intensified. Following these events, Natasa chose to return to her hometown in Serbia, taking their son, Agastya, with her.
READ MORE
- You Brought Peace, Love and Joy into My Life: Natasa Stankovic Showers Birthday Love on Son Agastya Post Separation from Hardik Pandya
- Post Separation From Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Enjoys Museum Visit In Serbia With Son Agastya
- Natasa Stankovic's FIRST Social Media Post after Announcing Split from Hardik Pandya