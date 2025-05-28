Netflix Tudum 2025 Welcomes India's Hanumankind To The Star-Studded Lineup; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Indian hip-hop is set to take center stage globally as rising rap sensation Hanumankind gears up for a live performance at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, streaming worldwide from Los Angeles on Saturday, May 31 at 5:00 PM PT (Sunday, June 1 at 5:30 AM IST in India). This marks a significant moment in Indian music history as the Bengaluru-based artist makes his international debut at one of the biggest global entertainment events of the year.

Hanumankind (real name Sooraj Cherukat) is one of India's top voices on the burgeoning independent rap scene. His high-energy delivery, multilingual lyrics, as well as raw and genre-bending sound have made him one of the international rap world's go-to artists. Hanumankind blends elements of trap, boom-bap, punk and experimental hip-hop like no one else and while his style has often been compared to artists such as Run the Jewels and Kendrick Lamar, he maintains a distinctly Indian flavour to his music and culture.

Having already highlighted the likes of DAMNSON, Genghis, and breakout hit Big Dawgs, Hanumankind continues to perform at festivals like NH7 Weekender and has collaborated with an array of young producers such as Kalmi and Parimal Shais. He has a raw, rebellious, and globally-inspired sound, making him the perfect kind of performer for an event like Tudum that celebrates international stories, fandom and music.

Hanumankind's association with Netflix goes beyond the Tudum stage. His track Run It Up was featured in the Netflix Tudum 2025 trailer, and he co-wrote and performed The Game Don't Stop, a song used in the promotional campaign for Season 2 of Squid Game.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event will be live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and will feature stars, reveals, and musical acts from all corners of the globe. Netflix is in more than 190 countries so Hanumankind will be a crucial part of this cultural moment and a recognition of the growth of South Asian voices in global pop culture. You can watch Hanumankind's performance live on Netflix on May 31 at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET, or June 1 at 5:30 AM IST in India.