Netflix Brings Little House On The Prairie Adaptation: Who's Playing Who In The New Ingalls Family?

Hyderabad: Netflix's much-anticipated series adaptation of Little House on the Prairie is now officially in the works, and the streamer has revealed the main cast for the series inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder's books. Although the series is described as a family drama, an epic survival story, it is more than just a reboot.

The series has cast Alice Halsey to play the spunky and introspective Laura Ingalls - the focus of Wilder's semi-biographical stories. Laura's curiosity and independent spirit, along with her confidence in empathy and kinship, will be the gravitational pull of the character-driven narrative.

Luke Bracey will play the eccentric and good-natured Charles Ingalls, the rugged patriarch of the Ingalls family. Bracey's interpretation depicts Charles as a farmer, carpenter, trapper, and artist - basically, a jack-of-all-trades living in the beautiful but harsh realities of the frontier.

Caroline Ingalls, the resilient and nurturing mother of the Ingalls family, will be played by Crosby Fitzgerald. Skywalker Hughes will play Laura's older and more reserved childhood sister, Mary Ingalls.

CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studio are developing the series, including Rebecca Sonnenshine as the showrunner and executive producer. Sonnenshine, who has a deep love for the books and was a fan since childhood stated previously, "I fell in love with these books when I was five years old. They made me want to be a writer and filmmaker."

The production has a strong lineup of executive producers including Joy Gorman Wettels, Trip Friendly, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Sarah Adina Smith will direct the first episode. This new Little House on the Prairie series will reboot the long celebrated tale, with a new global audience in mind centering around the emotional storylines.