Netflix Announces Clash of Clans Animated Series; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Big news for gamers and Netflix fans alike. The popular mobile game Clash of Clans is being turned into an animated series by Netflix. The show is currently in pre-production. It will be based on the world of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, two hit games by Supercell.

Together, these games have been downloaded over 4 billion times and played for more than 180 billion hours worldwide. The story will follow a brave Barbarian. But he is not perfect. He must team up with a group of misfits to save his village. Along the way, he will deal with funny and chaotic battles, plus the silly politics of war.

The series will be led by Fletcher Moules. He also directed Supercell's original Clash of Clans animated shorts on YouTube. Those videos were hugely popular and have hundreds of millions of views. Ron Weiner, known for Futurama, 30 Rock, and Silicon Valley, will serve as the head writer. Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studio is handling the animation.

Netflix says the show will keep the humour and action that fans love. John Derderian, Vice President of Animation Series at Netflix, shared his excitement. He said, "Clash is the perfect fit for an animated show. The characters are fun, the battles are wild, and the stories are full of heart." Curtis Lelash, head of film and TV at Supercell, agreed. He promised fans "epic battles, amazing Barbarian mustaches, and all the laughs" they expect.

He added that fans have wanted a Clash series for years, and now, it is finally happening, however, there is no release date yet. The team behind the series includes veterans of great shows and animations. Netflix also has a strong track record with animated hits like Arcane, Blue Eye Samurai, and Sonic Prime. So get ready to rally your troops. The world of Clash is coming to life like never before.