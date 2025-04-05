Karma on Netflix: Know About Plot, Cast, and Key Details of the 6-Episode Thriller Series Based on Webtoon

Hyderabad: Netflix has recently dropped Karma, the Korean thriller series that premiered on April 4, 2025. Adapted from Choi Hee-seon's popular Kakao Webtoon of the same name, the six-episode series plunges viewers into a dark and suspense-filled narrative where fate, guilt, and buried secrets intertwine. Directed by Lee Il-hyung, famed for A Violent Prosecutor, Karma tells a fascinating, slow-burn story about the consequences of past decisions and the tangled web they create.

Karma Plot and Cast

The story kicks off with a single tragic event that triggers a complex domino effect. At the center is the Debtor, played by Lee Hee-jun (A Killer Paradox), a man whose failed investments and unpaid rental amounts prompt him to borrow money from a dangerous loan shark. Out of desperation to pay back the debt, Debtor schemes into an ill-advised practice that immediately spirals and ignites a cycle of violence.

As the consequences of the Debtor's choices unfold, five other individuals become entangled in his mess. Each one is harbouring secrets and trauma of their own. Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) plays the Witness, a man haunted by a horrific accident he once saw. Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) plays Ju-yeon, who confronts great emotional turmoil. Kim Sung-kyun (Officer Black Belt) is cast as Gil-ryong, with Lee Kwang-soo (Korea No.1) appearing as the observant and eccentric character Glasses, and Gong Seung-yeon (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls) portraying Yoo-jeong, a woman drawn into the turmoil against her will.

Karma delves deep into emotional and moral territory by showing how one person's choices can create a ripple that affects many others. With every episode, and with every character, new layers of their past reveal the interconnectedness of all the characters; which is difficult to decipher as they recount their own version of events.

The show challenges the audience to think about guilt and the illusion of control of fate, and whether or not there is any redemption in a world built on deception and lies. Directed and written by Lee Il-hyung, the series is produced by Moonlight Film and Baram Pictures. The high production value quality combined with compelling character arcs and suspenseful storytelling certainly makes it a psychological thriller K-drama that should be added to your watch list.

Streaming on Netflix

All six episodes of Karma are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Prepare for a heart-pounding ride through intertwined destinies, dark truths, and the heavy consequences of one man’s desperate choices.