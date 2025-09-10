ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nepal Violence: Prajakta Koli Drops Travel Plans Amid Gen Z Protests; Manisha Koirala Mourns 'Black Day'

"What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate," Prajakta wrote on her Instagram Stories. Expressing her solidarity, she added, "My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Hyderabad: YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli has cancelled her upcoming trip to Nepal after the violent protests sweeping the country. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor shared on Instagram that she had been looking forward to meeting her fans in Nepal but now felt that any kind of celebration would be "inappropriate" given the situation.

Her statement comes at a time when the unrest in Nepal has taken a deadly turn. At least 19 people have lost their lives in what is now being called the Gen Z protest. The agitation began after the government shut down over two dozen social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X, sparking anger among young citizens. While the ban was lifted on Monday night, the damage was done. Protests turned to violence, with mobs setting fire to government buildings, the Parliament, and the homes of political leaders.

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala, who hails from Nepal, also responded to the violence. Sharing a blood-soaked shoe image on Instagram, she described the day as a "black day for Nepal." Her post in Nepali, translated into English, read: "When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."

As the crisis deepens, the Nepal Army has been deployed to take control of security. The property of ex-Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal was burned down, resulting in the death of his wife from burn injuries. Global voices have called for peace. The UN "called for a transparent investigation into the killings", while the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, sent a strong calling for peace and stability in the nation.