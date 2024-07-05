ETV Bharat / entertainment

Neither Anushka Sharma nor Kids Feature, Virat Kohli's Phone Wallpaper Has a Surprise for Fans

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli, after celebrating the T20 World Cup win in Mumbai, was spotted at the airport departing for London to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, Vamika and Akaay. But what grabbed the attention of his fans was the wallpaper of his phone.

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples, who consistently showcase their deep affection for each other. Following the Indian team's T20 World Cup win, Virat Kohli and the team were in Mumbai to celebrate their victory. Meanwhile, as Virat departed for London to reunite with his family on the night of July 4, paparazzi captured his moment, and fans were quick to notice his phone's wallpaper. Contrary to expectations, it did not feature a photo of his beloved wife or children, Vamika and Akaay.

Instead, the wallpaper displayed an image of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered spiritual leader who passed away in 1973. This has left fans in awe. Taking to X, a fan wrote, "Baba neem karoli really means a lot to Virat Kohli. He has put his pic as his wallpaper." Another wrote, "Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone." A user tweeted, "Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone."

The couple's devotion to Neem Karoli Baba is well-documented, with frequent visits to his ashrams in various cities. Born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma in 1900, Baba Neem Karoli left his worldly possessions at the age of 11 to embark on a spiritual journey. He became a devout follower of Lord Hanuman and earned the title of Maharaj-ji. He settled in the village of Neeb Karori, which was often misspelt as Neem Karoli, and this is how he got his name.

At his father's behest, Neem Karoli Baba eventually returned to family life, while also continuing his spiritual practices. His teachings and spiritual lessons captivated locals and eventually gained popularity in the West, attracting numerous American visitors in the 1960s and 1970s who sought to learn from his wisdom, notably his teachings on Bhakti Yoga.

