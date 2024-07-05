Neither Anushka Sharma nor Kids Feature, Virat Kohli's Phone Wallpaper Has a Surprise for Fans

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples, who consistently showcase their deep affection for each other. Following the Indian team's T20 World Cup win, Virat Kohli and the team were in Mumbai to celebrate their victory. Meanwhile, as Virat departed for London to reunite with his family on the night of July 4, paparazzi captured his moment, and fans were quick to notice his phone's wallpaper. Contrary to expectations, it did not feature a photo of his beloved wife or children, Vamika and Akaay.
Baba neem karoli really means a lot to Virat Kohli. he has put his pic as his wallpaper.🙏🏼❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/61rmenwpZ7— Neha Sharma (@imneha30) July 5, 2024
Instead, the wallpaper displayed an image of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered spiritual leader who passed away in 1973. This has left fans in awe. Taking to X, a fan wrote, "Baba neem karoli really means a lot to Virat Kohli. He has put his pic as his wallpaper." Another wrote, "Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone." A user tweeted, "Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone."
Virat Kohli having wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone. 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/M96ag5xH3L— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 5, 2024