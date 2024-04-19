Neena Gupta Overjoyed as daughter Masaba announces pregnancy with Satyadeep Misra; Bollywood cheers

Hyderabad: Masaba Gupta, an actor and fashion designer, is expecting her first child with her husband Satyadeep Mishra. The couple shared the news on Thursday in a joint post on Instagram. Masaba posted a picture of the two of them cuddling on the floor, along with heart-eye avatars of their faces and pregnancy emojis. The post was reshared by Masaba's mother and veteran actor Neena Gupta.

Sharing the news, Masaba wrote: "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad ♥️" The post included a pregnant emoji with two sunflower emoticons on either side followed by their AI avatars with heart eyes. The third slide had their picture sitting on the floor with Masaba resting her head on hubby Misra.

Neena Gupta, a seasoned actress and Masaba's mother, reposted the soon-to-be mother's Instagram post. Taking to Instagram, she wrote in Hindi: "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai" (My kids are going to have a baby soon. Is there any better news?)

Soon after the post was uploaded, several celebs sent their heartfelt well wishes in the comments section, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon. Reacting to the news, Kareena wrote: "Congratulations best girl best momma to be and to dear Sattuuu🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰too happy to hear this." Alia dropped a string of heart emojis writing: "Wohooooooooooo." A surprised Ananya commented: "Whaaaat! Congratulations 😍😍😍."

For the unversed, Satyadeep was formerly married to Aditi Rao Hydari, and Masaba was previously married to Madhu Mantena. Aditi is now engaged to actor Siddharth, while Madhu has married Ira Trivedi. Masaba and Misra tied the knot in January 2023. Masaba is a well-known actor and fashion designer. Her latest appearance was in Mumbai's Modern Love.

On the other hand, Misra made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He formerly worked as a business attorney. He was also a part of Mukhbir and was last seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha. According to reports, Masaba and Satydeep first met on the set of her show Masaba Masaba in 2020.