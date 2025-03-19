NEEK OTT Release Date Out: Dhanush Drops Streaming Details of His Third Directorial

Hyderabad: Dhanush's third directorial film, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is set to make its digital debut very soon. The film marks Dhanush's return to direction after the success of Pa Paandi (2017) and Raayan (2022). It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy about a man struggling to move on from a breakup. The film stars Dhanush's nephew, Pavish Narayan, in the lead role of Prabhu, a young man in his 20s who faces the challenges of emotional healing and personal growth.

After a glorious run in theaters, NEEK is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 21, 2025. The film explores the story of Prabhu, whose life takes a turn when his parents push him into an arranged marriage with his childhood friend, Preethi. Despite his unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Prabhu reluctantly agrees to the marriage. In an effort to help him find closure, Preethi suggests Prabhu attend his ex-girlfriend's wedding, setting the stage for a transformative journey of self-discovery and emotional healing.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, and Venkatesh Menon, with Pavish Narayan leading the way in his debut. Dhanush not only helmed the film but also penned the screenplay. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Leon Britto is behind the cinematography and Prasanna GK handled editing.

In addition to his directorial ventures, Dhanush is busy with his acting projects, including the social thriller Kubera, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and others. The Sekhar Kammula directorial will be a pan-India release. He also has Tere Ishq Mein lined up with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The two have previously worked on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.