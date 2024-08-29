ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Need to Dismantle Patriarchy': Shabana Azmi Slams Failure to Curb Rape Incidents in Wake of Kolkata Doctor's Murder

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi condemned the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, calling for an end to patriarchy and systemic changes to address rising violence against women.

Shabana Azmi Demands Systemic Change to Protect Women After Kolkata Doctor's Death
Shabana Azmi Demands Systemic Change to Protect Women After Kolkata Doctor's Death (ANI)

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has voiced her deep concern over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Speaking to the media, Azmi expressed her dismay that such heinous acts have not reduced despite the formation of the Justice Verma Committee in 2012 following the Nirbhaya case. Speaking with the media after attending an event in Pune, Shabana urged people to stop treating women as commodities and end deep-rooted patriarchy.

President Droupadi Murmu also reacted strongly, condemning the rising tide of violence against women. In an open letter, Murmu urged a collective introspection and called for the dismantling of the mindset that views women as inferior or as objects. She highlighted the need for systemic changes to ensure safety and security for women.

"The gruesome incident of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has left the nation shocked. I was dismayed and horrified when I came to hear of it. What is more depressing is the fact that it was not the only incident of its kind; it is part of a series of crimes against women. Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere. The victims include even kindergarten girls. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. The nation is bound to be outraged, and so am I," she said.

The horrific incident, which occurred on August 9, has drawn nationwide outrage and condemnation. The victim, a postgraduate trainee doctor, was discovered dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, has been arrested.

The Calcutta High Court has transferred the Special Investigation Team's probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College to the CBI, highlighting ongoing issues at the institution. Public protests and demands for justice continue, underscoring the widespread frustration over the inadequate reduction of gender-based violence.

