Nazriya Asks Fahadh Faasil to 'Chill' as the Two Take off to Beach Holiday Post Aavesham Success

Hyderabad: South actor Fahadh Faasil, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Aavesham, took a break from his busy schedule to spend some time with his wife Nazriya Nazim. Nazriya, an actress and producer, shared a set of new pictures on social media with Fahadh from their beach gateway. Nazriya and Fahadh are currently on cloud nine after their recent flick Aavesham became the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

The two can be seen chilling post the success of their film by taking a trip to a beautiful beach. Nazriya took to social media to share a nice photo of herself and her husband Fahadh. In the selfie, the couple was all grins as they were seen in their swimwear and sunglasses. Nazriya captioned the photo writing: "Now, Let's Chill Baby".

Actor Fahadh Faasil takes to the beaches with his wife Nazriya Nazim after the overwhelming performance of his recent film Aavesham.

The pictures showed the two relaxing on the beach, implying that they are enjoying their holiday together. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to express their affection for the couple, as well as to post the punch line from the film Aavesham. Nazriya posted the selfie on her account and a string of beach pictures in her Story section.

While Fahadh Faasil performed the pivotal part of Ranga in the film, he also co-produced it with his wife, Nazriya, under the label Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The Jithu Madhavan directorial continues to shine at the box office, earning praises from both audiences and critics. Aavesham is a fascinating story about three teens who travel to Bangalore for an engineering degree, only to become engaged in a battle with their seniors. Their disastrous encounter prompts them to seek help from a local thug named Ranga, played by Fahadh Faasil, whose compelling portrayal has received considerable praise.