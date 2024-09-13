Nayanthara's X Handle Hacked, Superstar Requests Followers to Ignore Suspicious Posts

Hyderabad: Superstar Nayanthara's X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised by hackers, prompting her to alert her followers. This timely warning ensured her followers were aware of the unauthorised activity and could avoid engaging with any suspicious or misleading content. Nayanthara, who joined the microblogging site in August 2013, has more than 3 million followers on the platform.

Taking to X, she swiftly informed her fans, writing, "Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted." The hacking incident has left fans concerned about the security of their beloved actor's online presence, and they eagerly await the restoration of her account.

Many on X showed concerns over a verified account getting hacked. Reacting to the actor's post, an X user wrote: "How come a verified account is hacked?what safety you assure us for this blue tick?" Another one wrote: "It’s shocking to know this! Hackers are frequently targeting the celebrities. Sorry to hear about the hacking, Nayanthara. Stay strong and take the necessary steps to secure your account. Your true fans are always here to support you!"

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen on the big screen opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film marked Nayanthara's Hindi debut. It features Nayanthara in a pivotal role as Narmada Rai, a courageous NSG officer.

In the latest development, Jawan is all set to release in Japan. Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the actioner featured SRK in dual roles as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Apart from Nayanthara and Shah Rukh in the lead, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, along with Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.