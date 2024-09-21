Nayanthara's 'Heart' On Display As She Shares Precious Beachside Moments With Her Twin Boys

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and her spouse, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, are currently enjoying a relaxing vacation on the picturesque Greek island of Mykonos with their twin boys, Ulag and Uyir. The couple embarked on the getaway to celebrate Vignesh's birthday and are making the most of their time together as a family.

On Saturday, September 21, Nayanthara treated her fans to heartwarming glimpses of their serene escape by the beach. She shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram, capturing precious moments with her sons. In the photos, Nayanthara is seen wearing a breezy mini dress, perfectly complementing the idyllic coastal surroundings, while her little boys are dressed in cute white and blue outfits. The images show the twins happily playing by the turquoise waters and bonding with their doting mother.

Captioning the post simply as "My heart," Nayanthara's snapshots of her family's intimate beach moments have quickly garnered attention, melting the hearts of her fans. The post showcases the star's softer side, as she enjoys quality time away from the spotlight.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is gearing up for her upcoming film Test, where she will star alongside R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is busy with his directorial venture, Love Insurance Kompany.