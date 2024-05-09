ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayanthara Wraps up Mannangatti: Since 1960 Shoot with Cake Cutting Celebrations - PICS Inside

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Nayanthara Wraps up Mannangatti: Since 1960 Shoot with Cake Cutting Celebration - PICS Inside
The shooting for Mannangatti: Since 1960, starring Nayanthara, has been wrapped up(Photo: X - Prince Pictures)

The shooting for the highly anticipated comedy-drama Mannangatti: Since 1960, starring Nayanthara, has been wrapped up. Directed by Dude Vicky and produced by Lakshman Kumar, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini Chetan, and others.

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated comedy-drama Mannangatti: Since 1960, starring Lady Superstar Nayanthara, has finally wrapped up its shooting schedule. Taking to social media, the makers shared photos from the film's set on Thursday. Directed by Dude Vicky and produced by Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures, Mannangatti: Since 1960 boasts an impressive cast, including Yogi Babu, Devadarshini Chetan, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath, among others.

The photos shared on X by production house Prince Pictures showcased Nayanthara celebrating the wrap-up with her team, including director Dude Vicky and the producer, as they cut a large cake together. Additionally, the actor was seen posing with her entire crew and other members. Sharing the pictures, the production house wrote "Shoot wrapped for Lady Superstar #Nayanthara's next, #MannangattiSince1960. Produced by @Prince_Pictures."

Mannangatti: Since 1960 features a talented ensemble cast, with Nayanthara in the lead. The film's music has been composed by Sean Roldan, known for his work on Jai Bhim and Paa Paandi while RD Rajasekhar ISC has handled the cinematography, marking his fourth collaboration with Nayanthara. Although the release date for Mannangatti: Since 1960 remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting this comedy drama.

Nayanthara also has other exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be starring in S Sashikanth's sports drama, alongside an ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and others. Furthermore, Nayanthara has teamed up with Nivin Pauly for the action drama Dear Students, directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy.

