Nayanthara Turns Heads at GQ Awards as Young Influential Indian of 2024

Hyderabad: South superstar Nayanthara was recently spotted at the GQ Awards. The actor was in attendance at the prestigious award show as she was named the Young Influential Indian of 2024. She looked uber chic in an all-black ensemble at the award gala.

On Friday, Nayanthara resorted to social media to share some lovely photos of herself from the awards ceremony. For the event, the actor opted for a black Gauri and Nanika suit. She exuded diva-like glamour in the dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a high slit. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and minimal Bulgari accessories.

The actor stunned her fans with her presence at the awards ceremony dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble. Sharing her pictures on her official handle, the Jawan actor wrote: "﻿Black is the new Black 🤍🖤 GQ Power list 2024 @gqindia" The actor looked breathtaking in the black and white pictures, wearing the sleek bodycon dress.

The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians- Nayanthara

Taking to the Story section, Nayanthara shared a picture of a poster with her award details, which read: "The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians- Nayanthara." She expressed her gratitude with a folded hands emoji along with the picture.

Nayanthara hit Bollywood by storm in 2023, when she made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year at the box office. Following the film's release, audiences complimented Nayanthara for her excellent performance and action-packed avatar.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam film Gold, co-starring with Prithviraj Sukumaran in 2022. She then acted in Tamil films- Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. However, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, sparked controversy and was banned from the OTT site Netflix due to protests from various Hindu groups. Next up, she is scheduled to star in the upcoming Tamil flicks Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.