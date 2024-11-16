Nayanthara Slams Dhanush in Open Letter, Criticises 'All-Time Low' Move Over Rs. 10 Crore Legal Notice for 3-Second Footage

Hyderabad: As anticipation builds for the release of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale on Netflix, the actor, often hailed as the lady superstar of South Indian cinema, has made headlines for reasons beyond her illustrious career. In a bold move, Nayanthara penned an open letter to actor-producer Dhanush and slammed him for withholding the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for her upcoming documentary. The film, which chronicles her personal and professional journey, has become the latest battleground in an ongoing clash that has left fans and industry insiders both shocked and intrigued.

In her letter, Nayanthara expressed her disappointment over Dhanush's refusal to grant permission for the use of music, visuals, and photographs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the 2015 film in which she starred, Vignesh Shivan directed, and Dhanush produced. What makes the situation even more contentious is that Nayanthara had previously spoken highly of Dhanush, acknowledging his role in bringing her and her husband, Vignesh, together. However, her open letter makes it clear that the warmth of their earlier relationship has now turned into a bitter feud.

Nayanthara Unleashes Storm Ahead of Her Documentary Release

In the letter, Nayanthara directly accused Dhanush of using the NOC refusal as a way to "vent out your personal grudge" against her and Vignesh. She wrote, "It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long."

Nayanthara didn't hold back in describing the struggles she had faced throughout her career. As someone who made her way to the top without industry connections, she pointed out the irony of Dhanush’s position as a well-established actor and producer with strong industry backing. She emphasized that her success was built on hard work and the goodwill of her fans and colleagues, saying, "Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today."

Nayanthara Slams Dhanush in Open Letter (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The heart of Nayanthara’s frustration lies in the impact Dhanush’s refusal has had on the documentary. She shared that after battling for over two years to obtain the NOC, the team was ultimately forced to re-edit the documentary, omitting the iconic songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She expressed her heartbreak, writing, "The songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are appreciated till date because the lyrics came from true emotions, knowing that there's no better music that we could use in our documentary, your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it, or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart."

The decision to exclude the songs and visuals from what was once a pivotal project for Nayanthara reflects the emotional toll this conflict has taken. "The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well-wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us," she wrote, making it clear that the documentary was a product of collective effort and love, rather than just her personal journey.

A Legal Dispute: The 3-Second Controversy

What followed was even more surprising. After the release of the documentary’s trailer, Nayanthara was served with a legal notice from Dhanush, questioning the use of just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. These brief clips, shot on personal devices and already circulating on social media, were suddenly flagged, and a whopping sum of Rs. 10 crores was demanded in damages.

In her open letter, Nayanthara expressed her shock, calling it an "all-time low" and accusing Dhanush of failing to live up to the image he projects in public. "I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner," she wrote, further highlighting the contradiction between Dhanush’s public persona and his actions behind the scenes.

While Dhanush may justify his actions from a legal or copyright perspective, she insists that there is a moral side to the situation that transcends legal arguments. "Your refusal to give NOC for use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the Courts from copyright angle but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God."

Nayanthara Slams Dhanush in Open Letter (Photo: ETV Bharat)

"Unhealable Scars"

Her words seem to reflect not just personal hurt, but a broader sense of injustice. Nayanthara also questioned whether a producer, by virtue of his position, had the right to control every aspect of the lives of those involved in the film, saying, "Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?"

Digging into the past, Nayanthara recalled how Dhanush's displeasure towards Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's success had left a lasting negative impact on her. Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush had made derogatory remarks about the film before its release, leaving "unhealable scars." She also referenced the 2016 Filmfare Awards, where Dhanush's displeasure over the film’s success was palpable.

Nayanthara ended her letter with a call for decency, urging that public figures refrain from meddling in personal matters. "Leaving apart business competition, prominent persons in public life largely do not tamper with others' private lives. Courtesy and decency mandates large hearted behavior in such matters. I believe the people of Tamil Nadu, or anyone with the right conscience would not appreciate such tyranny, even if it comes from an established personality like you."

As Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale gears up for its Netflix premiere on November 18, this open letter has added a layer of drama to the story, leaving fans and industry watchers curious about what lies ahead.