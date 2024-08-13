ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayanthara Radiates Joy In New Video With Twin Sons Uyir And Ulag - See Post

Nayanthara's heartfelt moment carrying her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, showcased her joy in motherhood, as she balances her successful career with family life, in a video shared by her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan (ANI photi)

Hyderabad: Nayanthara, a leading figure in South Indian cinema, is seemingly relishing her motherhood to the fullest. While her career demands significant dedication, she has adeptly managed to keep her family at the forefront, maintaining a balance between her professional commitments and personal responsibilities. Now, a video of Nayanthara has garnered considerable attention, where she lovingly carries her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

This video highlights her evident joy in embracing motherhood, as she expertly navigates her time, ensuring that she cherishes both her work and invaluable moments with her boys. The clip, shared by her husband Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, captures Nayanthara's pride and happiness as a mother.

Nayanthara with sons Uyir And Ulag (Nayanthara's Instagram Story)

Earlier on Monday, she shared a series of pictures of herself playing with her sons. Sharing the heartwarming moment, she wrote in the caption, "A few hours of love before I leave for work." Through these glimpses into her life, Nayanthara demonstrates exemplary motherhood, devoting quality time to her twins and setting a powerful example for others.

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Nayanthara is preparing for a series of exciting projects. She has recently signed on for the film Toxic, where she will share the screen with KGF star Yash. Additionally, she is set to portray the female lead in Geethu Mohandas' next directorial venture. Furthermore, Nayanthara will be reprising her role in a sequel to Mookkuthi Amman, where she will again take on the persona of a goddess. Her multifaceted career continues to thrive, while she remains a loving mother and inspiring figure to many.

TAGGED:

