Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly Starrer Dear Students Goes on Floors with a Pooja Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry is abuzz with the news of Nayanthara's reunion with Nivin Pauly in the upcoming film Dear Students. This marks the second collaboration between the two actors, following their 2019 mobile Love Action Drama, which despite receiving mixed reviews, performed well at the box office. Recently, the makers of Dear Students began the film with a pooja ceremony.

Dear Students, directed by debutant duo Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, is a joint production of Pauly Jr Pictures, Rowdy Pictures, and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's home production, along with Nivin Pauly's.

A couple of weeks ago, Nivin Pauly took to his X handle to share a concept video, announcing Nayanthara's involvement in the film. The post read, "Into the fun and gripping world of “Dear Students” joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara." The poster, featuring shades of a striking blue and red colour scheme similar to that of the American flag, showcases a silhouette of Nayanthara, implying that the movie is currently in production.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Alphonse Puthren's Malayalam film Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been making waves in the industry with her recent Bollywood debut in Jawan, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, although the latter faced controversy and was removed from Netflix following complaints from Hindu groups.

The actor has a slew of upcoming Tamil films in the pipeline, including Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. With Dear Students, Nayanthara is set to make a mark in the Malayalam film industry once again, alongside her co-star Nivin Pauly.