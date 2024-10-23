Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria To Join Yash In Toxic? Here's What Actor Has To Say

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash, who gained international fame after KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, has revealed exciting new details about his upcoming project Toxic. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Yash addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding the film’s female leads and teased that the movie will feature strong women characters. However, he refrained from officially confirming the cast.

When asked whether Toxic would star actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, Yash responded cryptically, saying, "Is it? I don't know, I mean I am not talking about it. Let's officially confirm something." He continued by affirming, "Yes, there are a lot of strong women characters that I can say."

Initially, rumours circulated that Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the film. However, she later exited the project, and the latest reports suggest that Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan could be involved in significant roles. An official announcement regarding the cast is still pending.

The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is reported to be a high-concept action film set against the backdrop of a drug cartel operating in Goa. Toxic carries the intriguing tagline "A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" and is set to hit theatres in 2025.

During the interview, Yash also briefly discussed the highly anticipated KGF 3. While confirming that the third instalment in the blockbuster franchise will happen, he stated that his current focus is on Toxic and his role as Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. "KGF 3 will happen for sure, like promised," he shared. "But we want to do it at the right time. It's massive, and we want the audience to be proud of it."

Yash will portray the villainous Ravan in Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.