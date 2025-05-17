Mega157: Nayanthara Joins Chiranjeevi For 'Hat-Trick' Collaboration In Anil Ravipudi's Film; Announcement Video Out

Hyderabad: The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega157, have officially confirmed that actor Nayanthara has joined the cast as the female lead. This film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, marks Nayanthara's third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.

The announcement was made by production house Shine Screens via their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday. Their post read: "An actress who effortlessly charms the masses and enchants the classes. The ever-graceful queen, #Nayanthara, joins the journey of #Mega157. Witness her elegance and emotion on the big screen alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets in an @AnilRavipudi Entertainer. #ChiruAnil SANKRANTHI 2026."

The post was accompanied by a special announcement video that showcased Nayanthara in a fun and engaging avatar. The clip features her speaking to her team in Telugu, enjoying Chiranjeevi's classic songs during a car ride, reading the film's script, and even delivering one of the megastar's iconic dialogues with flair. Director Anil Ravipudi makes a surprise appearance in the video to welcome her on board.

Chiranjeevi also shared the video on his social media, warmly welcoming Nayanthara and writing, "Welcome back for the hatrick film #Nayanthara! Glad to have you on board for our #Mega157 journey with @anilravipudi. SANKRANTHI 2026."

According to sources close to the production, Nayanthara will be seen in a refreshingly humorous and emotionally rich role that has been specially crafted by Ravipudi. The film is expected to be a wholesome entertainer that blends comedy, drama, and high-octane action. The chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is said to be a major highlight and is sure to be a visual treat for audiences.

Mega157 was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on the festive day of Ugadi, during which the team of the film paid tribute to the legendary career of Chiranjeevi by recreating some of his most memorable moments.

Anil Ravipudi, who has a string of hit films, has written the movie himself. His last release was Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which collected over Rs 300 crore. With Chiranjeevi essaying a character called Shankar Varaprasad, Mega157 will be unveiling the actor in a new, refreshing role that will have universal appeal. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on Sankranthi 2026.