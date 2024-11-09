Nayanthara Documentary Trailer: 'She Would've Dumped Vignesh Shivan If She Saw Him...' Nelson Dilipkumar Spills the Beans

Hyderabad: The highly awaited trailer of the Netflix documentary on Nayanthara's life has been released ahead of her birthday. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, the documentary offers a glimpse into the life of the lady superstar, which she has largely kept under wraps ever since she entered the film industry.

The 2-minute, 25-second trailer is filled with a range of emotions, with Nayanthara speaking candidly about trusting people easily and opening up about the rough patches in both her personal and professional life. She reveals that her mother found it difficult to cope with the media scrutiny and the negative things being written about her.

However, it was Vignesh Shivan, also known as Wikki, whom Nayanthara calls her "heart and soul," that she was searching for. She speaks affectionately about how much she values his presence in her life.

Vignesh and Nayanthara, who are now parents to twin sons, fell in love while working on a film together. Vignesh, who also appears in the trailer, talks about how nobody on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan knew about their romantic involvement until the final schedule. Interestingly, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, Vignesh's close friend from school, makes a humorous comment about Nayanthara and Vignesh’s relationship. The Jailer director jokingly says that Nayanthara would have definitely broken up with Vignesh if she saw him eating, as he is a big-time foodie.

In the sneak peek, Radhika Sarathkumar is seen praising Nayanthara for the way she has carved her own path in the industry. Rana Daggubati, who has worked with Nayanthara in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, calls his co-star a "thug," a persona she has maintained. Her Greeku Veerudu co-star Nagarjuna mentions that Nayanthara had earlier gone through a troubled relationship. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu also lauds Nayanthara for breaking all the norms set for female actors, proving them wrong through her success.

The documentary also features glimpses from Nayanthara and Vignesh's star-studded yet private wedding, which was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale will be released on Netflix India on November 18.