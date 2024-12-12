Nayanthara Breaks Silence on Feud with Dhanush: 'Felt Unfair, and I Had to Speak Out'

Hyderabad: Nayanthara has finally spoken out about her ongoing feud with Dhanush, addressing the controversy surrounding her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. In an interview, Nayanthara clarified that her open letter to Dhanush was not a publicity stunt, but rather a necessary response to the situation. The South superstar explained that she had reached out to Dhanush's manager to secure the rights to use a four-line segment from his 2015 production, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in her documentary.

However, Dhanush's refusal and subsequent legal notice led to her writing the open letter. Nayanthara emphasised that the footage in question was a brief behind-the-scenes shot taken by a crew member, not official footage. She felt that Dhanush escalated the issue after the trailer release, making her feel "unfairly treated."

She further added: "For someone like Dhanush, who is so respected by his fans and peers, I thought he would just let it go. But when the trailer came out, the issue was blown out of proportion. It felt unfair, and I had to speak out."

Nayanthara stood firm, stating, "Courage only comes from the truth. I only have to be scared when I'm fabricating something. If I'm not doing that, I don't have to be scared." She added, "If I didn't speak out now, when things had already gone too far, I don't think anyone would have the courage to stand up for themselves ever again."

The Jawan actor expressed her disappointment, revealing that she had hoped to clear the air with Dhanush and maintain a cordial relationship. However, the situation has left her feeling frustrated. Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, explores her personal and professional life, offering a glimpse into the real person behind the image.

