Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairytale': Past Relationships to Almost Quitting Films, Shocking Revelations from the Actor's Life

Hyderabad: Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairy Tale', the much-anticipated documentary about the life of one of South India's most iconic actors, is finally streaming on Netflix. The docu-film has quickly garnered attention, not only for its portrayal of Nayanthara's remarkable rise in the film industry but also for the shocking revelations about her personal life and career. While the documentary primarily focuses on her career trajectory, relationships, and personal challenges, it also sheds light on several controversial moments that have made headlines in the past.

Here's a breakdown of the most shocking revelations made by the actor and her colleagues.

1. Facing Backlash for Playing Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam

One of the most striking revelations comes from Nayanthara herself when she discusses the controversy surrounding her role as Goddess Sita in the film Sri Rama Rajyam (2011). In a candid moment, Nayanthara shares how she faced a massive uproar from the public and media for accepting the role. The backlash reached such a level that producers were pressured to replace her. Despite the criticism, Nayanthara stood her ground and the film eventually became a huge success, making her portrayal of Sita one of her most celebrated performances.

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Nayanthara mentions that she decided to give up non-vegetarian food and follow a vegetarian diet during the shoot, a gesture she felt was necessary to honour her character. She recalls breaking down on the last day of the shoot due to all the emotions she had bottled-up within herself.

2. Relationship with Prabhu Deva and Decision to Quit Acting

Nayanthara opens up about her second highly publicised relationship with actor-director Prabhu Deva, which had a major impact on her career. She reveals that during this phase, she was pushed to consider quitting acting entirely. Nayanthara shares that Prabhu Deva, whom she was romantically involved with, told her that she should stop acting. This period was emotionally taxing for the actor, and she admits that her personal struggles made her question her professional future.

3. When Media Wrote Her Off

Another revealing segment of the documentary focuses on Nayanthara's career struggles, particularly during the low phase of her career. The Jawan actor talks about her role in Ghajini (2005), where she was body-shamed for her appearance, despite giving her best performance. "You can say my performance wasn't good, but don't fat-shame me," she says passionately in the documentary. This raw moment highlights the challenges Nayanthara faced in an industry that often judges women by their looks rather than their acting abilities.

Additionally, she reflects on her role in Billa (2007), where she wore a bikini for the first time. The criticism she received for her appearance caused considerable distress. Nayanthara's candid discussion about body image issues in the industry is one of the most powerful segments of the documentary.

4. Turbulent Relationship and Breakup with Silambarasan TR

While Nayanthara does not take names in her documentary, it's widely known that her first serious relationship in the industry was with actor Silambarasan TR (Simbu). The documentary touches on the breakup between the two, with Nayanthara admitting that the trust between them was broken, which led to their separation. This was a painful chapter for the female superstar, and her emotional distress during this time is evident as she reflects on the impact it had on both her personal life and career.

Her colleague Nagarjuna, who worked with Nayanthara on Boss, also talks about the actor's emotional state during this phase. He recalls the 'turbulent' relationship and how it affected Nayanthara's behaviour on set. "If the phone rang, her mood would change immediately. She became a different person," Nagarjuna recalls, giving viewers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil Nayanthara endured.

5. The Love Story with Vignesh Shivan

In a lighter, more heartwarming segment, the documentary focuses on Nayanthara's love story with Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. The couple, who eventually married and have two children, is shown in a more intimate light. The documentary includes candid moments between them, with Vignesh and Nayanthara sharing how they fell in love during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). Interestingly, director Nelson Dilipkumar also offers a humorous take on the couple's relationship, mentioning how they fought but always managed to resolve things with laughter.

The wedding planning segment, which showcases the grand affair held at Sheraton Grand in Chennai, offers a glimpse into their life post-marriage, with celebrity guests such as Rajinikanth, Shahrukh Khan, and Suriya in attendance.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is more than just a documentary; it is a raw and emotional journey through the life of one of South India's most successful and resilient actors. The film offers a glimpse into the personal and professional challenges that have shaped her into the iconic figure she is today. From dealing with intense media scrutiny to navigating complex relationships, the documentary sheds light on unknown facts about her life.