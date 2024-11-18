Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairy Tale' X Review: Netizens Share Mixed Feelings on Actor's Netflix Documentary

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, which released on Netflix on November 18, has already stirred a whirlwind of reactions across social media. Premiering on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of Nayanthara's life, chronicling her journey from love failures to her fairytale wedding with director Vignesh Shivan. Despite much anticipation, the reactions to the documentary have been decidedly mixed, with fans and critics alike sharing varied perspectives.

The documentary, which was filmed by Netflix in 2022, follows the journey of Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, showcasing intimate moments from their wedding, personal anecdotes, and their evolution as a couple. From the initial days of their relationship to the grand wedding ceremony, the documentary offers a glimpse into their personal lives. However, despite the heartfelt intention of the makers to capture a 'cinematic experience,' not all viewers were impressed.

Some viewers praised the first half of the documentary, particularly the segments that focused on Nayanthara's rise in the Tamil film industry, her transformative journey, and her personal growth. The opening parts, showcasing her family moments and her ride through the world of cinema, received positive reviews. "The initial family portions and the cinema travel were really good," said a social media user, adding, "Good first half, but the second half was poor."

An X post summed up this reaction: "It was going well until Vignesh Shivan's entry; the love and wedding scenes were a bit cringe-worthy, like watching a drama." Some fans expressed disappointment with the portrayal of their wedding, describing it as overly staged and emotionless. This sentiment echoed the opinions of others who felt that the love story and wedding portions lacked depth and authenticity.

However, not all feedback was negative. Many fans found the documentary to be a heartwarming portrayal of Nayanthara's love story. One X post read, "It's the palpable anticipation, the stolen glances, and the warmth of family and friends witnessing something sacred." The documentary resonated as a 'timeless keepsake of a beautiful beginning,' with some viewers appreciating the emotional moments.

Nayanthara, who has been a beloved figure in Tamil cinema for nearly two decades, continues to inspire many of her fans. One particularly emotional X post mentioned how watching the documentary brought tears to their eyes: "Self-made star, my Nayan, she is the only reason for her success. Nayan, you're the best, queen." Another fan described the documentary as a 'wholesome' experience that resonated deeply, particularly when Nayanthara spoke about the difficulty of finding true love.

On the flip side, some viewers felt that the documentary did not live up to its potential. One tweet bluntly described it as "nothing interesting and very boring" with a comparison to a "wedding CD documentary," signalling disappointment in the overall execution. Despite the polarised opinions, the documentary has sparked a strong emotional connection with Nayanthara's fanbase. Many fans celebrated the documentary as a reflection of her resilience, talent, and personal growth.

The documentary faced delays before finally being released on the streaming platform. Its launch comes amid a public controversy involving actor Dhanush. Two days before its OTT release, Nayanthara took to social media with an open letter accusing Dhanush of preventing her from using footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her wedding documentary. In the letter, she claimed that Dhanush was holding a personal grudge against her and her husband, demanding a hefty Rs 10 crore for just a three-second clip of a song from the film.