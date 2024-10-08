Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 80-minute Wedding Documentary to Release on OTT Soon

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of Kollywood's most adored couples, captured hearts when they tied the knot in June 2022. Their wedding was nothing short of spectacular, attended by superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi, making it an exclusive affair. The event’s video rights were sold to a popular digital platform, hinting at the immense interest in their love story. Now, fans can look forward to an 80-minute wedding documentary, set to release on an OTT platform soon.

This highly anticipated film will delve into the couple's romantic journey, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their wedding and insights into their life together. Viewers can expect an intimate portrayal filled with personal anecdotes and heartfelt moments from their special day. It promises to provide a unique glimpse into the lives of one of Tamil cinema's most cherished couples, making it a must-watch for fans.

Earlier this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh shared details of their love story in an interview. Their relationship began during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, with Vignesh crediting Dhanush for playing a crucial role in their union. He reminisced, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan. She liked it." He added that it was Nayanthara’s participation that ultimately convinced Vijay Sethupathi, who was initially hesitant about the script. "He (Vijay) was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year."

Nayanthara noted that they took their time to see if their relationship could flourish beyond work. She described their connection as organic, saying, "It was very organic... we just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it."

In October 2022, the couple celebrated the arrival of their twin sons through surrogacy. They joyfully shared their excitement with fans on social media, although the timing of their children’s birth, just months after their wedding, sparked some controversy. Nevertheless, both have expressed how their sons have brought profound joy and meaning to their lives. Frequently sharing sweet moments with their children, Nayanthara and Vignesh have only endeared themselves further to their audience.

On the professional front, Nayanthara's recent work includes the Malayalam film Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and her Bollywood debut in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in Tamil films like Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, and recently wrapped up shooting for Mannangatti: Since 1960. Additionally, she has a Malayalam film titled Dear Students in collaboration with Nivin Pauly.