Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Support Wayanad Landslide Victims With Rs 20 Lakh Donation

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara, together with director Vignesh Shivan, has made a philanthropic contribution of Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Kerala, aimed at helping families impacted by the recent landslides in Wayanad. The couple, who are parents to two sons, issued a statement emphasising the need for communal support in the aftermath of this tragedy and the necessity of helping to restore the lives of those affected in the city.

In their statement, Nayanthara and Vignesh expressed their sorrow regarding the devastating situation in Wayanad, stating, "In the wake of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, our hearts go out to the affected families and communities. The devastation and loss experienced by the community are gut-wrenching. In these times of great need, we are reminded of the importance of coming together to support one another."

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's statement (Photo: Instagram/Rowdy Pictures)

Their message also included, "As a gesture of solidarity, we are making a humble contribution of Rs 20,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide the much-needed immediate assistance to the affected families and aid in the rebuilding process."

Furthermore, they remarked on the admirable efforts made by various factions, declaring, "It has been extremely heartening to see the coordinated response from our government, volunteers, rescue teams, and several other organisations, all working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Let us unite in strength and compassion to help rebuild and heal!"

In addition to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's generous donation, numerous other celebrities have also stepped forward to assist the Relief Fund. Celebs like Suriya, Jyotika, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna have joined the efforts, showcasing a collective spirit of solidarity in times of crisis. The landslides that occurred on July 26 have reportedly taken the lives of over 300 people, with many more still missing.