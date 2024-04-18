Nawazuddin Siddiqui Given Clean Chit by UP Court in Molestation Case Filed by Estranged Wife Aaliya

Hyderabad: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar accepted a police closure report on Thursday, delivering clean chit to all five accused, including Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a molestation case filed by his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui.

Despite being given multiple opportunities, Aaliya did not appear in court to respond, leading Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva to accept the closure report.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan, while speaking to PTI, revealed that Aaliya had filed a molestation case against Siddiqui and his four family members alleging that the actor's brother Minazuddin allegedly molested a minor in 2012 while others had supported him.

According to the prosecution, the FIR was lodged in Mumbai and later shifted to Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in 2020. After investigation, police filed a closure report in the case giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin.

The court had earlier issued notice to Aliya asking to appear before it to reply on the clean chit given to Siddiqui and others in the case by the police.

49-year-old Budhana-born Nawazuddin Siddiqui has acted in several Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Haddi, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

(With inputs from PTI)

