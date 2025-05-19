Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: From Sharing Cramped Room with 5 Others to Owning Rs 12 Cr Dream Home – A Look Back at His Journey

Hyderabad: Today, as Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns 51, it's hard to believe that one of India's most versatile actors once guarded buildings for a living. From doing odd jobs just to stay afloat, to receiving an International Emmy nomination for his role in Netflix’s Serious Men, Nawazuddin’s story is the stuff dreams and pure grit are made of.

The Early Days Marked By More Hustle Than Glamour

Long before he was walking red carpets or designing his seven-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai, Nawazuddin was just another young man in a massive city with big dreams and a thin wallet. When he first arrived in Mumbai, he worked as a watchman, standing at building gates while secretly nurturing acting dreams. Before that, he had worked as a chemist in Baroda, and did odd jobs in Delhi while doing theatre.

“I didn’t come here to become a big star,” he once said in an interview. “I was happy with whatever work came my way. Those who come to chase fame end up disappointed. I came here to act on a big stage or even on the streets.”

In fact, Nawaz has always maintained that his early jobs were not "struggles" in a negative sense they were just part of the journey. “Struggle is important,” he once said. “But what I did wasn’t really a struggle it was work. Acting is my hobby.”

Not Just About the Money

Contrary to what many fans assumed, Nawazuddin didn’t come from a financially broken household. He clarified this in an interview, saying, “Meri shakal soorat aisi thi, main gareeb toh nahi tha.” He explained that while his family in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, was able to support him, he chose not to take money from home because he had made a personal decision to pursue acting, even without telling them at first.

“There was always some money at home, but I didn’t want to depend on it. I was doing a job of my choice, without even informing my parents,” he revealed.

Despite being a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, Nawazuddin didn’t get an easy entry into Bollywood. He took whatever came his way including blink-and-you-miss-it parts in films like Sarfarosh and Shool. Even the television industry didn’t open its doors easily. “TV serials mein bhi kaafi jaddo-jahad ki, par TV par bhi kaam nahi mila,” he said recalling his early struggles in another interview.

Still, Nawaz kept going

“If nothing had worked out, I would’ve formed my own theatre group and performed in Mumbai’s local trains,” he once said. That kind of passion can’t be taught and perhaps that’s exactly what helped him finally break through.

James Watkins, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dixie Linder pose with Drama award for McMafia at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York City, U.S. (Photo: ANI)

It was Gangs of Wasseypur that truly turned heads. He continued to take up character roles only to earn critical acclaim and love of audience in equal measures. Then came Sacred Games, where his portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde became a cultural phenomenon. But it’s not just his intensity that impresses audiences it’s the authenticity he brings to every role that makes him cut above the rest.

In Serious Men, his Emmy-nominated performance, Nawaz plays Ayyan Mani, a father desperate to give his son a better life. It’s a character he says he could deeply relate to. “I come from a very small village and moved to a big city. The life experience that I got in between is something I often go back to when I’m playing a character,” recalled Siddiqui in a interview ahead of Emmys 2021.

From a Tiny Room to a Dream Home

There was a time when Nawaz lived in a cramped Mumbai room with four others. The space was so small that if someone opened the main door, it would hit the person sitting behind it. Today, he lives in Nawab, a seven-bedroom bungalow complete with a home theatre and a gym. Looking back at his own journey the National Award-winning actor once shared, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha.”

He named the bungalow after his father and even designed parts of it himself, drawing inspiration from his childhood home in Budhana and the aesthetic of the National School of Drama. The plush property in Mumbai's Versova is said to be worth over Rs 12 crore.

Despite all the success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remains humble. “I still don’t believe I’m a big actor,” the actor said in an interview. “I just want to be happy with my work.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen in police uniform during the shooting of the film Raat Akeli Hai 2, at Siddhanath Ghat, Jajmau in Kanpur (Photo: ANI)

What’s Next?

The actor was recently seen in playing titular role in Costao, a biopic on the life of the fearless customs officer Costao Fernandes. The actor has a slew of other titles at various levels of production. He will be seen in Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic. The actor is all set to reprise his role of Inspector Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai sequel.