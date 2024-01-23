Loading...

Navya Nanda Compares her Real-Life with Hrithik Roshan's 'Moshi Moshi' Scene from ZNMD

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

navya neveli nanda, hrithik roshan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Navya Naveli Nanda's latest post gave a sneak peak of her entrepreneur life. Taking to Instagram Story, Navya compared her real-life with that of Hrithik Roshan's character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Hyderabad: An amusing social media post from Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, drew parallels between her real-life scenario and Hrithik Roshan's character, Arjun Saluja, from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). In the movie, Arjun, a dedicated financial broker, handles work calls and virtual meetings during a road trip in Spain, leading to comical moments with his friends.

Navya shared a snapshot on Instagram Story, depicting herself seemingly engaged in a virtual meeting while standing in front of a laptop on a car's bonnet, akin to Hrithik's on-the-go work style in the film. Alongside the picture, she humorously captioned, "When commuting overlaps with meetings. Somewhere in the outskirts of Faridabad," playfully adding Hrithik's Japanese greeting, "Moshi Moshi," from the film.

Navya Nanda Compares her Real-Life with Hrithik Roshan's 'Moshi Moshi' Scene from ZNMD
Navya Nanda Compares her Real-Life with Hrithik Roshan's 'Moshi Moshi' Scene from ZNMD

In a following Instagram Story, Navya juxtaposed a screenshot from Hrithik's scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and amusingly remarked, "Dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai Arjun vacation pe virtual meeting kyu kar raha tha" (Slowly understanding why Arjun was having virtual meetings during vacation). She concluded the post with a mischievous eyes and cold sweat emoji.

Despite being part of the illustrious Bachchan family, Navya has chosen a path away from the film industry. At 26, she has delved into her family's business and spearheads a non-profit initiative focused on empowering women by providing resources and opportunities for social and economic independence. Navya's unique blend of humor and dedication to social causes reflects her distinctive approach to life beyond the glitz and glamour associated with her family's legacy.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Rumoured lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda with sister Navya jet off for New Year vacay
  2. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shower birthday love on BFF Navya Naveli Nanda
  3. Jaya, Shweta, Navya talk about female health, wellness in new episode of 'What The Hell Navya' podcast

TAGGED:

navya naveli nandahrithik roshannavya naveli instagram

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.