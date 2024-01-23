Hyderabad: An amusing social media post from Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, drew parallels between her real-life scenario and Hrithik Roshan's character, Arjun Saluja, from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). In the movie, Arjun, a dedicated financial broker, handles work calls and virtual meetings during a road trip in Spain, leading to comical moments with his friends.

Navya shared a snapshot on Instagram Story, depicting herself seemingly engaged in a virtual meeting while standing in front of a laptop on a car's bonnet, akin to Hrithik's on-the-go work style in the film. Alongside the picture, she humorously captioned, "When commuting overlaps with meetings. Somewhere in the outskirts of Faridabad," playfully adding Hrithik's Japanese greeting, "Moshi Moshi," from the film.

Navya Nanda Compares her Real-Life with Hrithik Roshan's 'Moshi Moshi' Scene from ZNMD

In a following Instagram Story, Navya juxtaposed a screenshot from Hrithik's scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and amusingly remarked, "Dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai Arjun vacation pe virtual meeting kyu kar raha tha" (Slowly understanding why Arjun was having virtual meetings during vacation). She concluded the post with a mischievous eyes and cold sweat emoji.

Despite being part of the illustrious Bachchan family, Navya has chosen a path away from the film industry. At 26, she has delved into her family's business and spearheads a non-profit initiative focused on empowering women by providing resources and opportunities for social and economic independence. Navya's unique blend of humor and dedication to social causes reflects her distinctive approach to life beyond the glitz and glamour associated with her family's legacy.