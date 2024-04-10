National Siblings Day: 'Would be nowhere' without brother, says Varun; Taapsee drops hilarious video

National Siblings Day 2024: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu Shower Affection on Their Brother and Sister

Actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu celebrate National Siblings Day 2024 by expressing gratitude and sharing candid moments with their respective siblings. Varun credits his brother Rohit Dhawan for believing in him, while Taapsee shares a humorous video with her sister Shagun Pannu as she celebrates their bond on National Siblings Day.

Hyderabad: National Siblings Day falls on April 10 every year. On the occasion, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude towards his brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, highlighting that his brother's belief in him has been pivotal to his success and without him, he would not have reached his current position. In a similar vein, actor Taapsee Pannu celebrated the special bond she shares with her sister Shagun Pannu on National Siblings Day 2024. The two engaged in a candid conversation discussing various aspects, including their likes, dislikes, and the nuances of life.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan uploaded a couple of pictures alongside his brother Rohit with a caption that read, "I would be no where in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother. #happysiblingsday." Varun and Rohit collaborated on the 2016 movie Dishoom, a comedy-action film, also featuring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, and Saqib Saleem. The movie also boasted cameo appearances by Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu shared an amusing video on her Instagram account capturing a lighthearted conversation between herself and her sister. Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote in the caption, "And this shows that excessive gyaan makes u lose it n then the conversations sound like this…. Concluding our living room conversation series with this part 3 of #ShagunSays coz #MySiblingSmartest Also #HappySiblingsDay."

On the professional front, Taapsee is set to appear in the upcoming films Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The movie centres around a group of friends reuniting after a long break, resulting in comical situations.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, which is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, premiered exclusively on Netflix in July 2021 and received positive feedback from viewers. The first instalment starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and Harshvardhan Rane, with the upcoming sequel set to feature Taapsee alongside Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal in prominent roles.

