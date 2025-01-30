National Martyr's Day: From Oscar-Winning Actor Ben Kingsley to Deepak Antani, 7 Actors Who Brought the Mahatma to Life Onscreen

Hyderabad: January 30 is marked as Martyr's Day in India. The day holds a special place in the country's history, remembering Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice, as he was assassinated by Nathuram Godseon on the same day in 1948. As is said for legends, they die, but their story remains. Gandhi's legacy lives on not just in books but has also been featured in several films over the years.

On this day, let us look at seven breathtaking performances, from the Oscar-winning Ben Kingsley to Deepak Antani, who is registered in the Limca Book of Records for playing Gandhi the most.

1. Ben Kingsley – Gandhi (1982)

Richard Attenborough's directorial Gandhi was released in 1982. Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley took on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. His iconic performance won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, with the film winning eight Oscars, including Best Picture. With Ben's commitment to the role and nuanced portrayal, the film is considered a milestone in cinema history.

2. Naseeruddin Shah – Hey Ram (2000)

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah played Mahatma Gandhi in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. The film is based on the Partition of India with Gandhi's role focusing on maintaining peace during the chaos that followed. Shah was not the main lead, however, he stole the limelight with his powerful performance as the father of the nation.

3. Rajit Kapur – The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

Shyam Benegal's The Making of the Mahatma delves into Gandhi's early years in South Africa. Rajit Kapur takes on the challenging role of Gandhi in the 1996 film. The actor went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, bringing the lesser-known facets of Gandhi's life onscreen.

4. Annu Kapoor – Sardar (1993)

Annu Kapoor as Mahatma Gandhi in Sardar (Photo: IMDB)

The film, which largely focuses on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had Annu Kapoor essaying the role of MK Gandhi. The film depicted the relationship Gandhi and Patel shared, marked by mutual respect. Kapoor did full justice to the role with his expertise in the craft and understanding of the character.

5. Darshan Jariwala – Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Darshan Jariwala took on the challenging role of Mahatma Gandhi In Gandhi, My Father, a film that lay focus on the personal life of Gandhi. Apart from Darshan in Gandhi's role, the film featured Akshaye Khanna as his eldest son Harilal Gandhi. Gandhi, My Father dealt with Gandhi's strained relationship with his eldest son as he struggled to juggle between his responsibilities towards his family and obligations to his country.

6. Dilip Prabhavalkar – Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

In a whip of fresh air, Dilip Prabhavalkar brought a more light-hearted portrayal of Gandhi onscreen. Suiting the film's premise, Dilip's act was both profound and entertaining. Though the film let go of historical accuracies, the fictionalised adaptation made it stand out with new-age audiences relating to the character.

7. Deepak Antani – Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh (2023)

Several actors have in the past played Gandhi onscreen, but there is one actor who has played the historical figure the most number of times. Deepak Antani, a theatre artist, who juggles between theatre and films, has earned himself both the Limca Book of Records and the India Book of Records for portraying Gandhi the most times. He most prominently appeared in the 2023 film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh in the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.