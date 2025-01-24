National Girl Child Day: From Angrezi Medium to Secret Superstar, Watch These 5 Films That Empower, Inspire

Hyderabad: Today marks National Girl Child Day, which is observed every year on January 24. It aims to raise awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of girls. Celebrated across India, the day aims to foster an environment where girls are given equal opportunities, free from gender biases. Launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, National Girl Child Day highlights the inequalities that girls continue to face and encourages society to adopt a more inclusive, gender-neutral attitude.

Now, films often play a powerful role in shaping societal perspectives. As cinema reflects society and vice versa, many films in the past served as a reminder to uphold the rights of girls and ensure their empowerment through captivating stories. Some Bollywood movies excellently showcased the empowerment of girls, challenging traditional norms, and celebrating their strength, intelligence, and dreams.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, here are five inspiring films that highlight the struggles and triumphs of girls in their journey to equality.

Secret Superstar (2017)

In Secret Superstar, a young girl, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, embarks on a journey to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer, while battling societal and familial restrictions. The film celebrates the importance of girls following their dreams, even in the face of immense opposition, and calls for equal treatment. By addressing gender inequality, domestic violence, and feminism, the movie sends a powerful message about the importance of standing up for one's rights and aspirations.

Chhorri (2021)

Chhorri may not immediately seem like a conventional choice to celebrate National Girl Child Day, but it packs a strong social message. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film addresses the issue of female infanticide and violence against women, offering a stark commentary on the grim reality faced by many girls. Through its chilling narrative, Chhorri sheds light on the traditional and modern-day struggles of women, making it an impactful choice to watch on this special day.

Dangal (2016)

Dangal is a biographical sports drama that stands out for its portrayal of female empowerment. The film tells the inspiring story of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, India's first world-class female wrestlers, trained by their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. Dangal highlights how gender stereotypes can be overcome with hard work, perseverance, and family support. It is a testament to how belief in a girl's potential can help her break barriers and achieve greatness in male-dominated fields.

Nil Battey Sannata (2015)

This heartwarming film revolves around Chanda Sahay, a single mother working as a maid, who dreams of providing a better life for her daughter Apeksha (Apu). The film beautifully emphasises the transformative power of education and a mother's determination to overcome socio-economic limitations for her child's success. The movie also tackles the societal tendency to dismiss girls' potential, urging that every girl deserves an opportunity to dream, learn, and achieve greatness.

Angrezi Medium (2020)

Angrezi Medium, a family comedy-drama, celebrates the bond between a father and his daughter, as well as the obstacles a girl faces in pursuing her dreams. The film highlights the importance of education and the lengths to which a father will go to ensure his daughter's aspirations are realised. Angrezi Medium shows the delicate balance between familial love, cultural expectations, and the relentless pursuit of a girl's dreams, providing an inspiring message of support and determination.

