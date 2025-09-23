ETV Bharat / entertainment

National Film Awards 2025: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details Inside

The 71st National Film Awards will be held today at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Mohanlal receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

71st National Film Awards
71st National Film Awards (Photo: PIB)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

Updated : September 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The 71st National Film Awards will be held today, September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The event begins at 4 p.m. with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to the winners.

Fans and cinema lovers can watch the ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News channel. The broadcast will start at 3 p.m., covering the red carpet, followed by the main event.

The awards, announced on August 1, 2025, celebrated excellence in films released in 2023. They were delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but the excitement remains high.

This year, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

The list of winners reflects the diversity and strength of Indian films across languages and genres. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery was named Best Hindi Film.

In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan (for Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail) will share the Best Actor award. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her moving performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Director Sudipto Sen bagged both Best Director and Best Cinematography for The Kerala Story. Karan Johar's colourful family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani took home Best Popular Film and Best Choreography for "Dhindora Baaje Re."

Regional cinema also shined. Bhagavantha Kesari (Telugu), Parking (Tamil), The Ray of Hope (Kannada), and Vaash (Gujarati) were recognised as the best films in their languages.

In music, Shilpa Rao received Best Female Playback Singer for "Chaleya" (Jawan), while the Best Male Playback Singer went to "Premisathunna" from the Telugu film Baby.

Animal stood out in the technical categories, winning for Best Sound Design and a Special Mention for re-recording mixer M. R. Radhakrishnan.

Documentaries and short films also found their place. God, Vultures and Humans won Best Documentary, while Malayalam film Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man and Oriya film The Sea and Seven Villages were named Best Non-Feature Films.

The stage is set for a grand evening that honours the brilliance of Indian cinema.

Read More

  1. Rajinikanth Fan In Madurai Builds Unique Navaratri Golu Featuring Superstar's 233 Film Characters
  2. OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Gangster Comeback With Revenge, Rivalry, And Raw Action
  3. 71st National Film Awards: 12th Fail Bags Best Film; Rani Mukerji Honoured With Best Actress; Full List of Winners Inside
Last Updated : September 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOHANLAL DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDNATIONAL FILM AWARDS 2025SHAH RUKH KHAN NATIONAL AWARDWHERE TO WATCH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS71ST NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.