ETV Bharat / entertainment

National Film Awards 2025: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details Inside

71st National Film Awards ( Photo: PIB )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 23, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST | Updated : September 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The 71st National Film Awards will be held today, September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The event begins at 4 p.m. with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to the winners. Fans and cinema lovers can watch the ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News channel. The broadcast will start at 3 p.m., covering the red carpet, followed by the main event. The awards, announced on August 1, 2025, celebrated excellence in films released in 2023. They were delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but the excitement remains high. This year, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

The list of winners reflects the diversity and strength of Indian films across languages and genres. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery was named Best Hindi Film. In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan (for Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail) will share the Best Actor award. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her moving performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Director Sudipto Sen bagged both Best Director and Best Cinematography for The Kerala Story. Karan Johar's colourful family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani took home Best Popular Film and Best Choreography for "Dhindora Baaje Re." Regional cinema also shined. Bhagavantha Kesari (Telugu), Parking (Tamil), The Ray of Hope (Kannada), and Vaash (Gujarati) were recognised as the best films in their languages. In music, Shilpa Rao received Best Female Playback Singer for "Chaleya" (Jawan), while the Best Male Playback Singer went to "Premisathunna" from the Telugu film Baby. Animal stood out in the technical categories, winning for Best Sound Design and a Special Mention for re-recording mixer M. R. Radhakrishnan. Documentaries and short films also found their place. God, Vultures and Humans won Best Documentary, while Malayalam film Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man and Oriya film The Sea and Seven Villages were named Best Non-Feature Films. The stage is set for a grand evening that honours the brilliance of Indian cinema. Read More Rajinikanth Fan In Madurai Builds Unique Navaratri Golu Featuring Superstar's 233 Film Characters OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Gangster Comeback With Revenge, Rivalry, And Raw Action 71st National Film Awards: 12th Fail Bags Best Film; Rani Mukerji Honoured With Best Actress; Full List of Winners Inside

Last Updated : September 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST