National Film Awards 2025: Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details Inside
The 71st National Film Awards will be held today at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Mohanlal receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The 71st National Film Awards will be held today, September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The event begins at 4 p.m. with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to the winners.
Fans and cinema lovers can watch the ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News channel. The broadcast will start at 3 p.m., covering the red carpet, followed by the main event.
Celebrating the finest of Indian cinema!— Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) September 23, 2025
The 71st National Film Awards honour the best films, performances, and talents that have brought stories to life on screen. Witness excellence, creativity, and the spirit of Indian filmmaking on 23rd September from 3 PM onwards.… pic.twitter.com/BLxhgGv2Hj
The awards, announced on August 1, 2025, celebrated excellence in films released in 2023. They were delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but the excitement remains high.
This year, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.
Celebrating the Best of Indian Cinema!🌟🎞️— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2025
The wait is almost over!⏳
🏆 71st #NationalFilmAwards honour the brilliance, creativity, and passion of filmmakers, artists, and storytellers who bring stories to life
Join the celebration of cinematic brilliance, where talent meets… pic.twitter.com/EwRy56BSc2
The list of winners reflects the diversity and strength of Indian films across languages and genres. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery was named Best Hindi Film.
In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan (for Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail) will share the Best Actor award. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her moving performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
Celebrating a true legend of Indian Cinema!✨🎞️— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2025
Renowned Actor, Director, and Producer @Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 at the 71st #NationalFilmAwards
With over 360 films and nearly five decades of unforgettable performances, he has delivered… pic.twitter.com/T2vrNK8JhI
Director Sudipto Sen bagged both Best Director and Best Cinematography for The Kerala Story. Karan Johar's colourful family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani took home Best Popular Film and Best Choreography for "Dhindora Baaje Re."
Regional cinema also shined. Bhagavantha Kesari (Telugu), Parking (Tamil), The Ray of Hope (Kannada), and Vaash (Gujarati) were recognised as the best films in their languages.
Shah Rukh Khan is being conferred with the award for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for 'Jawan' at the 71st National Film Awards.#NFA2023 #NationalFilmAwards— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 22, 2025
Courtesy: @nfdcindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrLMurugan @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/oDgPGB9em9
In music, Shilpa Rao received Best Female Playback Singer for "Chaleya" (Jawan), while the Best Male Playback Singer went to "Premisathunna" from the Telugu film Baby.
Animal stood out in the technical categories, winning for Best Sound Design and a Special Mention for re-recording mixer M. R. Radhakrishnan.
Rani Mukerji is being conferred with the award for the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ for 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway' at the 71st National Film Awards.#NFA2023 #NationalFilmAwards— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 22, 2025
Courtesy: @nfdcindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrLMurugan @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/l9KPhWW5zB
Documentaries and short films also found their place. God, Vultures and Humans won Best Documentary, while Malayalam film Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man and Oriya film The Sea and Seven Villages were named Best Non-Feature Films.
The 71st National Film Awards celebrate the magic of cinema. Best Feature Films across diverse languages showcase stories that inspire, entertain and unite, reflecting the brilliance of India’s cultural heritage.@MIB_India @nfdcindia #71NationalFilmAwards #NationalFilmAwards… pic.twitter.com/qQOh9Lffrv— Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) September 22, 2025
The stage is set for a grand evening that honours the brilliance of Indian cinema.
